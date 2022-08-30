Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond
I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Utah State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Utah State, 55-0, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s season opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 1-0 on the year. “I was really pleased with the way the...
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. App State
On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
At least eight Miami Hurricanes out vs. Bethune-Cookman
The Miami Hurricanes appear to be without a number of players going into the season opening contest against FCS opponent Bethune-Cookman. UM coach Mario Cristobal does not plan to address/announce suspensions until after the game. Some of the players out for the Bethune-Cookman game are injured. During pregame warm-ups, InsideTheU...
NFL・
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Everything Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about Notre Dame
At 7:30 pm ET Saturday night, Notre Dame will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The season-opener will surely be among the most watched games this weekend, as it is a battle between two Top 5 teams. So, what did Ohio State head coach Ryan Day have to say about...
Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's blowout loss in season opener to Georgia
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media following Oregon's 49-3 loss to No. 3 Georgia. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said in his postgame press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
247Sports
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan football: WMU coach Tim Lester credits Spartans after Broncos' 35-13 loss
There were storylines aplenty Friday night as Michigan State played host to Western Michigan. Not only was it the season opener, a 35-13 win for the Spartans, MSU quarterback Payton Thorne played against his father Jeff, the offensive coordinator for Western Michigan. Broncos head coach Tim Lester knew his squad had a challenge on their hands, and despite putting some fear into Mel Tucker’s squad, Michigan State pulled away in the end.
2022 Kansas State Ring of Honor inductees meet with media
Kansas State is set to induct six new members into its football Ring of Honor. Arthur Brown, Larry Brown, Darren Howard, Collin Klein, Tyler Lockett and Ell Roberson make up the 2022 class and will join 14 others to be permanently enshrined at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Arthur Brown, Larry Brown, Howard and Roberson all spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Saturday's induction.
Four-star forward Brandon Williams breaks down his final two schools, nearing decision
Four-star senior Brandon Williams is down to two schools and nearing a decision. The 6-foot-7 forward from (New York) Christ the King, is down to UCLA and St. John’s and has visited both programs. “I’ll probably be making my decision by the end of this week,” Williams said....
Top 30 senior Isaiah Miranda is down to eight finalists
One of the nation's top big men, Isaiah Miranda, tells 247Sports that he is down to a final eight of Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA and USC. A seven-footer from Rhode Island who is playing this season at Southern California Academy, Miranda currently ranks No. 30 nationally...
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
Betting the Buckeyes: Notre Dame
After just over eight months, Ohio State football is back. The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to take the field in primetime on Saturday night against No. 5 Notre Dame. It's the marquee game of the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season as two of college football's blueblood programs meet for only the seventh time in their history, and just the fifth time on either team's campus.
4 for 24: Four local recruits Kansas State fans must know
BJ Canady (Topeka) The early leader for the 2024 class as the top player in the state via 247Sports, Canady is a future defensive lineman with big upside. Having played quarterback at times for the Trojans at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, he clearly has a wealth of natural athleticism for someone his size. Ultimately he'll likely wind up on the defensive side of the ball in college, and depending on how his body develops I'm curious if he can evolve into an interior pass-rush threat similar to Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. That would make him not only a viable piece for a four-man front but also in an odd-man look as a stout defensive end.
Instant Analysis: Alabama 55, Utah State 0
In taking out Utah State, 55-0, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama improved to 16-0 in season openers under head coach Nick Saban. When it was over, BOL senior analyst Travis Reier provided some thoughts on the game and talked about some other contests that caught his attention in Week One of the 2022 college football season.
