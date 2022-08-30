Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers is a 'horrible person'
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Yardbarker
New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star
The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
Yardbarker
Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback
With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Former Patriots great rips dysfunctional offense: 'Josh McDaniels' team look more like the Patriots'
New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they try to get on track without former coordinator, and new Las Vegas Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels. The Patriots surprised many NFL pundits last year when they finished second in...
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña’s postgame comments are worrisome
That 444-foot blast gave the Braves a 3-0 lead, and they ended up needed every ounce of the cushion, as Kenley Jansen would go on to surrender a two-run homer in the ninth. Thankfully, Jansen was able to avoid a total collapse and forced the next batter to groundout to end the game. It was a win the Braves desperately needed, but it wasn’t all smiles from Ronald Acuña, who had some very discouraging comments about his knee after the game.
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Yardbarker
Ravens Working Out DL Brent Urban
Urban, 31, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018. The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Why Didn’t The Bills Want O.J. Howard?
As NFL teams make roster cuts to get to a 53-man roster, the Buffalo Bills made a shocking move with their cuts. After signing tight-end O.J. Howard to a contract this offseason, the team cut him on Tuesday. The move comes as a shock, as Howard was a solid tight-end...
Yardbarker
Report: Cowboys reach contract negotiation phase with former Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters
Although he is now 40 years old, Peters played in 15 games for the Bears last season as their left tackle and was serviceable. The former nine-time Pro Bowler is not the All-Pro he was a decade ago for the Eagles, but he can still help a team like Dallas that is in need of a replacement for Smith.
Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul
Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent
Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022
Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
Yardbarker
Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request
The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
Yardbarker
Braves add two players to the IL
Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
Yardbarker
Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard
Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Yardbarker
Bills Worked Out Three Players
McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
Yardbarker
Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1
With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
Yardbarker
The Miami Heat Just Made A Big Announcement
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat are coming off of a fantastic season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They had a 53-29 record, and went a very impressive 29-12 in the 41 regular season home games in Miami. In the...
Comments / 0