Animal cookies sold at Target recalled for possible metal contamination

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc./U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of fudge-coated animal cookies that were sold at Target stores across the U.S.

Stauffer's voluntarily recalled its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies "because they may contain metal," according to the FDA.

The affected products distributed to Target come in a bear-shaped clear plastic jug and have a best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023, with lot number Y052722 and UPC code 085239817698.

"The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies," the FDA wrote in the recall notice. "Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system."

Consumers in possession of the product are "urged to stop consuming" it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA hasn't reported any injuries tied to the possible contamination.