Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
fantasypros.com
Luis Garcia fans seven Angels in no decision Saturday
Luis Garcia pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven in Houston’s 2-1 extra inning loss to the Angels on Saturday. Garcia made it through seven innings for just the fourth time this season and allowed one run or fewer for just the sixth time all year. It was the ninth time Garcia had collected at least seven strikeouts but the first since July 26. Garcia remains at 11-8 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 139 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings across 24 starts this season. Garcia will next take the mound on Friday against the Angels.
fantasypros.com
Max Scherzer leaves Saturday's start with 'fatigue' on left side
Scherzer looked fine before departing, allowing just one run while striking out five over five innings with his normal velocity. Buck Showalter is hopeful that Scherzer will make his next start and Scherzer himself said that he was just being cautious, but the Mets can hardly afford to take chances with their co-ace. Those in weekly leagues should wait as long as possible before making a decision but, for now, expect Scherzer to likely miss at least a turn in the rotation.
fantasypros.com
Jordan Montgomery tosses six shutout innings in Friday's win over Cubs
Jordan Montgomery tossed six shutout innings for the Cardinals Friday, allowing seven hits while also walking two and striking out four in the Cardinals' 8-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has been a great addition to the Cardinals rotation, allowing one run or less in five of six...
fantasypros.com
Joey Meneses collects four hits, drives in four runs Thursday against A's
Joey Meneses went 4-for-6 Thursday, singling three times, homering, scoring two runs, and driving in four runs in the Nationals' 7-5 win over the A's. Meneses continues to stay hot at the plate for the Nationals, posting a 1.107 OPS with six runs scored, one home run, and seven runs batted in over his last seven games. The 30-year-old is hitting .354 with 18 runs scored, seven home runs, and 15 runs batted in through 25 games this season.
fantasypros.com
Tanner Houck to have back surgery
Tanner Houck will have season-ending back surgery next week to correct an issue with a disc. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training. (Pete Abraham on Twitter) Houck has been dealing with back issues throughout this season, and the Red Sox will look to correct the issue now. The Red Sox plan to figure out Houck's role going forward this offseason, as he started in the rotation but eventually found success as the Red Sox closer. He ends the season with a 3.15 ERA and 8.40 K/9 across 60 innings in 2022.
fantasypros.com
8 RB Sleepers & Breakouts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Today we zero in on the all-important RB position. Running backs are often the engines propelling fantasy teams to championships. So which RBs should you be targeting in 2022? Read on to get our featured analysts’ recommendations. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft:...
fantasypros.com
Clayton Kershaw strikes out six in return Thursday
Clayton Kershaw pitched five innings on Thursday, striking out six, walking three, and giving up one hit for one earned run as he went on to earn the no-decision in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Mets. Fantasy Impact:. Kershaw returned from his back injury on Thursday afternoon, and he...
fantasypros.com
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (9/3) PREMIUM
We’re fortunate not to have any morning games, but we still have plenty of games to examine. Six of the games take place before the 7ET main slate, so we’re going to break down the other nine games. The pitching pool is ridiculous, so let’s go ahead and start there!
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Bold Predictions (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my five bold predictions of the 2022 fantasy football season. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
O.J. Howard visits with Texans Thursday
There were reports that Howard was expected to sign with the Bengals after meeting with them on Wednesday, but it looks like he will continue his search for a new team. The tight end hauled in just 14 catches last season in Tampa Bay for 135 yards and one score. If he signs with Houston, the 27-year-old will slot behind Brevin Jordan in the depth chart and may see some solid playing time given his experience.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Do Not Draft List (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players on Andrew Erickson’s 2022 Do Not Draft List. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s 2022 All-Bust Team (Fantasy Football)
There is always a price where a player can provide value. However, based on average draft position, it is unlikely certain players are going to provide the value warranted to draft them where they are currently being selected. Here are players that our analysts are far lower on compared to their ADP. Check out Andrew Erickson’s All-Bust Team for 2022.
fantasypros.com
Jason Huntley signs with Steelers' practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed RB Jason Huntley to their practice squad, picking him up from the Philadelphia Eagles. (Teresa Varley, Steelers.com) Huntley was released during the final wave of Philadelphia's cuts after two years with the team. A former fifth-rounder from New Mexico State, Huntley has seen limited action so far in his career. He posted career-high numbers last season in Philadelphia, toting 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley provides depth to a young Steelers backfield but likely won't see the field much.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Planner: Gunnar Henderson, Nick Gordon, Lars Nootbaar (2022)
Only one team has a week-low five games on the ledger next week. But, then, 20 teams have six games in the upcoming scoring period. Finally, seven teams will play seven games, and two squads have a week-high eight games on the docket. Notable Matchups. Atlanta Braves at OAK (2),...
fantasypros.com
Week 21 Quick Grades (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
The final stretch is upon us. We have made it to September. If you are still reading this article at this point of the season, you are serious about winning your league. Thanks for hanging in all season, and thank you to each of you who have stopped by to read Quick Grades each week.
fantasypros.com
4 Must-Have Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Welcome, fantasy friends and foes, to the Must-Have Running Backs in the 2022 fantasy football season. The 2022 NFL season kicks off next week. So the wait is finally over. But before we get there, fantasy football nerds like us still have drafts to do. The path to a fantasy...
fantasypros.com
Jameson Williams 'on track' in recovery from torn ACL
Jameson Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered late in his last season at the University of Alabama, it appears that things are going well in his recovery so far. (Benjamin Raven) Fantasy Impact:. The Lions have made it clear that Williams won't be rushed back, and...
fantasypros.com
Derek Brown’s Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at eight players Derek Brown is all-in on in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for...
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay underwent unspecified medical procedure this offseason
Kenny Golladay expects to bounce back from an underwhelming first season in New York following an unspecified medical procedure this offseason according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. (Jordan Raanan, ESPN.com) Fantasy Impact:. Golladay was reportedly not moving well at times during training camp after not participating in OTA’s and this...
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson set to go for regular season
According to ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop, the Los Angeles Rams' head coach Sean McVay called RB Darrell Henderson "good to go" at practice today after dealing with soft-tissue injuries. (Sarah Barshop on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Henderson may be in for a larger role this season than people expect. He...
