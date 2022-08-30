Luis Garcia pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven in Houston’s 2-1 extra inning loss to the Angels on Saturday. Garcia made it through seven innings for just the fourth time this season and allowed one run or fewer for just the sixth time all year. It was the ninth time Garcia had collected at least seven strikeouts but the first since July 26. Garcia remains at 11-8 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 139 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings across 24 starts this season. Garcia will next take the mound on Friday against the Angels.

