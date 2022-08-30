Developer withdraws proposed Columbia Falls housing project

COLUMBIA FALLS - The developer behind a proposed housing project in Columbia Falls has withdrawn his application before the project reached the city council for a vote.

The proposed River Highland Apartments development was to be located on River Road in Columbia Falls along the Flathead River.

The development included 65 single-family row houses, 390 apartment units, and 10 row house units dedicated to the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust.

The proposed 455 housing units was planned for 49.1 acres of property with 21.5 acres of the site restricted as park and open space.

The proposal included moving River Road further east on US Highway 2 and installing a traffic signal at the intersection.

Developer Flathead Mountain River LLC withdrew the application after the Columbia Falls Planning Board unanimously voted against the project.

