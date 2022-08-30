Read full article on original website
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
Woman accused of leading officers on multi-county pursuit after shoplifting
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she shoplifted from a store and led police on a multi-county pursuit. Officers were dispatched to Walmart in White Hall around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a shoplifter who was attempting to flee, according to a criminal complaint.
Man accused of ‘shoving’ woman out of her moving vehicle, stealing it
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he shoved a woman out of her moving vehicle and “took off” with it. Officers were dispatched to an incident on Collins Ferry Road in Monongalia County on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. The report...
A man has been arrested in Preston County stemming from a reported assault in Monongalia County.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the […]
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.
A woman has been charged after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover individual working with law enforcement in Upshur County.
ELKINS, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a man and a woman, both from Upshur County, to federal prison terms, Monday, on drug and counterfeit charges. Kleeh sentenced Johnna Courtney, 41 of Buckhannon to 10 years in prison and Garry Moran, 42 also of Buckhannon, to seven years behind bars, United States […]
The West Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them find two teenagers who ran away from the Elkins Mountain School's Oak Ridge Campus in Gilman, Randolph County.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
A man has been charged after troopers found a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop and residence search in Marion County.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for committing financial fraud against an elderly woman, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham, of Las Vegas, was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money...
A Morgantown woman was charged with child neglect after a 4-year-old was found in a home alone, inside a locked room, while the woman who was caring for her was at work.
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail and accused of robbing the Circle K gas station earlier this week, and investigators are crediting the community with helping to identify the alleged suspect. He gained local notoriety on social media as the “pantyhose bandit.”. ”The...
On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help.
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
A Morgantown woman is being held on $40,000 bond after she allegedly left her 4-year-old daughter home alone in their apartment. Jasmine Lynette Burrows, 29, of Morgantown, told Morgantow. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia. According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.
