Members of the military can enjoy Rye Playland for free this Friday.



The amusement park will welcome those who served our country and their families.

A ceremony for veterans will be held at 4 p.m. at the band shell, followed by a barbeque at 5 p.m. in the pavilion.

Pre-registration is required before attending these events.

Wristbands must be picked up in advance. They will not be available on the day of.