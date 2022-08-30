ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update your home with the 30+ best deals at the Wayfair Labor Day sale

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Xhto_0hbQEVeI00
Add new style to your homes by shopping these deals at the Wayfair Labor Day sale. Breville/Sol 72 Outdoors/Foundstone/Winston Porter/Wayfair/Reviewed

Labor Day 2022 is less than a week away, but there's still plenty of time to find amazing deals on everything you need at home. If you're looking for a one-stop spot for everything from absorbent towels to a collection of stylish furniture , Wayfair has a variety of items to make your humble abode as cozy as possible. In fact, the only things comfier than the cushions in the furniture on sale are the price tags!

The home shopping outlet is in the middle of its Labor Day sale with discounts of up to 70% ahead of Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 5 . These savings apply to bedding threads, kitchen tools and stylish furniture for inside and outside your home. Many of these items are available in different colors and sizes for prices that beat other online retailers

Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

Labor Day fashion sales: 37 best sales to shop at Michael Kors, Nordstrom and lululemon

The best Labor Day deals at Wayfair

  1. Winston Porter Callicoon 6-Piece Egyptian-Quality Cotton Towel Set for $57.99 (Save $78.51)
  2. Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor for $79.99 (Save $100.01)
  3. Foundstone Gwen 46-Inch Console Table from $109.99 (Save $258.01 to $305.01)
  4. Sol 72 Outdoor Tegan Patio Bar Stool (Set of 2) for $243.99 (Save $426.81)
  5. Andover Mills Gillies 4-Person Dining Set for $379.99 (Save $379.01)

Labor Day 2022 shopping guide

Furniture deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0YM0_0hbQEVeI00
Add more style to your living room and patio with these furniture deals at the Wayfair Labor Day sale. Upper Square/Williston Forge/Reviewed

Add more comfort to every room in your home with these discounts on indoor and outdoor furniture. You can find savings on accessories for your patio and expansive sofas so you can turn your living room into a cool social spot. Whatever your preference, there are a variety of cushions and sets to score right now.

Kitchen deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OS8uP_0hbQEVeI00
Make and present your favorite dishes with these deals on kitchen essentials at the Wayfair Labor Day sale. Cuisinart/Spode/Reviewed

Whether you're in charge of dinner or want to add extra style to the dining room, these Wayfair deals on kitchen essentials are great scores. You can get chic plates that fit any table, powerful appliances to help you make tasty treats and so much more.

Bedding and bath deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRxql_0hbQEVeI00
These deals from the Wayfair Labor Day sale help make your bedroom and bathroom all the cozier. Laura Ashley/Latitude Run/Wayfair/Reviewed

The bedroom and bathroom are two of the most sacred rooms in any home, so these Wayfair deals can help make them all the better. There are bath essentials that are as absorbent as they are stylish, plus pieces for your bedroom that will make it feel extra cozy. Shop the best deals below.

Home good deals at Wayfair's Labor Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHjW5_0hbQEVeI00
These home good items available at the Wayfair Labor Day sale add touches of chic to any room. Greyleigh/Mistana/Reviewed

For extra splashes of style throughout your home, Wayfair has plenty of home goods on sale right now. Items available include organizational setups , stylish rugs to brighten up a room and more. Shop fast because these great deals will certainly sell out fast.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5 . Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture and more that you can find at Wayfair right now. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen tons of deals in each of those categories.

Some of the best Labor Day deals at Wayfair can be found with rugs , kitchen appliances and all types of furniture available in a variety of styles. You can even get help organizing your clothes with the ClosetMaid system starter , available for as low as $154.34 thanks to a 23% discount. Able to slide easily into your closet, you'll get five shelves and three rods to hang your coats and store your pants.

Labor Day 2022 TV deals: Save on Samsung, TCL and LG

When do Labor Day sales start?

Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart , Amazon , Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

If you're looking to update the essential pieces of your home, Wayfair is the place to shop. From compact sleep essentials to expansive furniture pieces, there are a plethora of home essentials on sale for great prices ahead of Labor Day. Be sure to shop fast, as these pieces are sure to sell out faster than a three-day weekend!

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Update your home with the 30+ best deals at the Wayfair Labor Day sale

