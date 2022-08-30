ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water crisis forces Deion Sanders' Jackson State team to leave campus before FAMU game

JACKSON, Miss. – The water crisis in Jackson has affected the Jackson State football team.

The emergency has changed the way coach Deion Sanders has had to prepare for the Tigers' game against Florida A&M on Sunday (3 p.m. ET) in Miami.

"We are hit with a little crisis (in) the city of Jackson. We don't have water," Sanders said in a video shared on his son Deion Sanders Jr.'s TikTok account on Tuesday. "Water means we don't have air condition, can't use toilets… We don't have ice. Which pretty much places a burden on the program. So right now we are operating in crisis mode."

The team is in the process of moving into hotels and finding a practice facility.

"I got to get these kids off campus – the ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson –  into a hotel and accommodate them, so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs," Sanders said.

He added, "We are going to find somewhere to practice, find somewhere that can accommodate everything we need and desire to be who we desire to be, and that's dominant. The devil is a lie. He ain't going to get us today, baby."

The water system in Jackson, the state’s largest city, has been in crisis for years, crippled by aging and inadequate infrastructure and the lack of resources to bolster it.

The situation worsened this week as officials said that the city’s largest water treatment plant was failing. Homes and businesses were left with little to no water pressure. And officials warned that whatever did flow from faucets was not safe to consume, as it was probably untreated water that was coming straight from the city’s reservoir.

“Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale,” Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi said during an emergency briefing on Monday evening. “It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets, and to meet other critical needs.”

Reeves said it was unclear how long it would take to solve the issue.

Florida A&M is dealing with its own dilemma after 89 players signed a letter addressed to the university president outlining concerns after the NCAA ruled 26 players ineligible for the season opener Saturday against North Carolina. Players said they plan to continue to kneel post-game in protest during the Marching 100's playing of the Florida Song and FAMU alma mater until "significant changes that facilitate a positive student-athlete experience are made."

The university released a statement Monday in response to the letter. "We are confident that our processes are effective and timely. We will continue to monitor our efforts in this regards and to pursue all avenues to provide an excellent student experience to every athlete."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Water crisis forces Deion Sanders' Jackson State team to leave campus before FAMU game

