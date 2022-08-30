Pistol whipping: 10:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance call at the 7-Eleven, 20727 108th Ave. SE. A suspect was in the parking lot randomly yelling at people until he specifically targeted the victim. The victim was attempting to buy a beer when the suspect retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and began pistol whipping the victim. The suspect got into a vehicle and fled southbound. In the process the suspect hit two different motorists and then abandoned the vehicle in the roadway. Officers found the vehicle was stolen and recovered it. A K-9 track was conducted, and a firearm was located.

KENT, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO