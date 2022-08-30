ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Key News Network

Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded

Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
kentreporter.com

Kent Police Blotter: Aug. 8-27

Pistol whipping: 10:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance call at the 7-Eleven, 20727 108th Ave. SE. A suspect was in the parking lot randomly yelling at people until he specifically targeted the victim. The victim was attempting to buy a beer when the suspect retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and began pistol whipping the victim. The suspect got into a vehicle and fled southbound. In the process the suspect hit two different motorists and then abandoned the vehicle in the roadway. Officers found the vehicle was stolen and recovered it. A K-9 track was conducted, and a firearm was located.
KOMO News

Police investigating after three stabbed in Kent apartment complex

Three adults were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing. Puget Sound Fire confirmed it and the Kent Police Department (KPD) were called to the Central Flats Apartments in the 1000 block of Central Ave. North around 4 p.m. Three people were stabbed and rushed to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man armed with sword, rifle arrested after Kirkland standoff

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill someone while brandishing a rifle and sword, according to Kirkland police. Police were called to the Ridgewood Condos in the 12500 block of NE 117th Place at 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed man threatening a worker at the condominium complex.
nwsportsmanmag.com

So About That (Brief) Marine Area 13 Salmon Closure …

Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.
