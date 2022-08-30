Read full article on original website
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Spencer Pratt Revealed the 'Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met' Is a Beloved 'Friends' Star & Social Media is Going Nuts
Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star. After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” @spencerpratt Replying to @stephdabest6 ♬ original sound – spencerpratt Not only did Pratt call out...
Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Shows off Her Adorable Dance Moves — Prompting a Sweet Comment From Jennifer Aniston
Oh, to have the carefree life of a 3-year-old! Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani is still on summer break and soaking up the sun with her mama on a boat. When you’re 3, you have no obligations, and you’re on the beautiful blue water, there’s only one thing left to do — dance, baby! Hudson posted an adorable video of Rani dancing away, and celebrities also couldn’t get over how cute she is. “Happy Wednesday from our dancing family to yours,” the Almost Famous actress captioned the video on Instagram yesterday, before using the hashtags “#notbacktoschoolforusyet #ranisfavoritesong #lucius #dancearoundit.” View this post on Instagram A...
Britney Spears' Son Jayden Says His Mother Didn't Give Her Kids 'Equal Love' & She Responds
Britney Spears hasn’t shied away from addressing the struggles of her boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, getting older — “IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” she wrote in March 2022 — and now it seems her youngest is ready to talk about life with his mom, too. Jayden sat down with filmmaker Daphne Barak for a new interview about his feelings toward the “Toxic” star, per Daily Mail. His controversial comments were then called out by Spears on Instagram. “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to...
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce
Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
David Beckham Pulled the Ultimate Embarrassing Dad Move On Romeo’s 20th Birthday
David Beckham’s second-born son Romeo, whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham, just turned 20 years old, and to mark the occasion, Beckham pulled the ultimate embarrassing dad move. It’s basically the 2022 equivalent of pulling out old baby books to show your friends — if your dad was famous and had 3.6 million friends the world over, that is. He posted a throwback video of Romeo’s first time shaving on Instagram, and it is so stinkin’ cute! “Happy Birthday my big boy 💜,” Beckham captioned the video. In it, a young Romeo is wearing a white t-shirt in the bathroom....
7 of the Most Adorable Mother-Daughter Moments Between Serena Williams and Olympia
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (known as Olympia), the very adorable daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, turns 5 years old today and we’re celebrating this exciting milestone in style! This little lady is a mainstay on her mom’s Instagram grid, making a name for herself as a fashionista, athlete, and dancing queen to boot.
These Celebrity Women Are Showing Hollywood Why They Are at the Top of Their Financial Game
When you take a look at some of the top earners in Hollywood, you just know Oprah Winfrey is up there at the top of the list. However, there are so many other actresses, producers, and lifestyle gurus who are working hard in front of and behind the camera to carve out the career of their dreams.
Meghan Markle’s Podcast Just Had a Major Win That Proves Her Influence Is Going Strong
For the second week in a row, Meghan Markle‘s new podcast, Archetypes, has risen to the top of Spotify’s charts, ranked No. 1 in five countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and Australia. Today saw Joe Rogan’s controversial yet extremely popular The Joe Rogan Experience reclaim the top seat in the United States and The Ranveer Show assert itself as No. 1 in India, but prior to the minor shuffle in rankings, Markle had also claimed No. 1 status in those countries as well. Although she routinely comes under fire from UK media and the royal family itself, Markle’s sensational...
The Osbournes Are Back! Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Making New Reality Show About Returning to England
If you haven’t already heard, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are on the move and heading back to their 350-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, England. Depending on what day you speak to Ozzy, he may tell it’s because of California taxes or mass shootings in the US. Either way, the Osbournes don’t want you to miss out on all of their moving fun, so they are coming back to reality TV. It’s been 20 years since The Osbournes graced our screens and ran on MTV from 2002-2005. At the time, they became the toast of the town for their wacky home, foul language, and...
Kevin Federline Latest Media Tour Feels Like an Invasion of Britney Spears' Privacy
Enough is enough, Kevin Federline. It’s time to take your Britney Spears media tour off the road for good. Spears struggled through 13 years of conservatorship and it’s hard to figure out why his voice needs to be heard in all of this, especially when it’s across the globe on 60 Minutes Australia. The 44-year-old former backup dancer continues to chime in about their sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, and their strained relationship with the pop star. While the teens are old enough to make their own decisions, they are also old enough to sort out how they want to interact...
Mandy Moore Is So Pregnant, She’s ‘Dreaming About Pants'
Mandy Moore is in her last month of pregnancy with her baby boy, so there’s many things she probably misses. Like being able to chase around her 18-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, eating spaghetti without getting heartburn, sleeping literally at all. But the thing Moore longs for the most? Wearing pants! In fact, she’s daydreaming about them. “At that point in pregnancy where I’m dreaming about pants,” the “In Real Life” singer posted on her Instagram Stories today. “Like real pants. Not sweats.” She also shared a selfie of her lying in bed with her head...
Bindi Irwin Shares the Cutest Video of Her ‘Sunshine’ Daughter Grace
Is there anything better than baby giggles? Bindi Irwin wanted to bring a little joy to her fans this morning, so she shared the cutest video of her 17-month-old daughter Grace Warrior — and, well, mission accomplished! This mashup of a giggling, toddling, exploring Grace will definitely make you smile. “Our daughter is sunshine and lights up our lives,” the Australia Zoo conservationist, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, wrote on Instagram today. “Hope this video brings your day an extra smile. (The puddle splashing is the CUTEST) 💛.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin...
Adele's Son Pranked Her — & It Backfired in a Painful Way
Kids are so adorable, but don’t let them fool you. These cute little ones can hurt you if you aren’t careful! I still remember when my little brother stomped on my mom’s hand and broke her pinky finger. My own kids have hurt me too, like the time my middle child poked me in the eye at 6 months old and it hurt for a week (not to mention, you know, the pain of childbirth). Adele has also been seriously injured from her son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. And it all started from a prank. The ”Easy...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Special Plan To Make Their Kids Feel at Home in Bel Air Mansion
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are renovating her Bel Air home — and they have a special treat for their kids. The couple is reportedly allowing their children to custom design their own rooms from scratch which, a source told HollywoodLife, is a “fun family project” and they’re all pretty pumped. The $28 million house will be home to the couple, along with Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, and Affleck’s children, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. “The house is on 8 acres in Bel Air, it really doesn’t get better than that,” another insider told HollywoodLife. “The grounds are...
Tia Mowry Reveals Why Gray Hair Is a ‘Blessing’ After Struggling With Hair Acceptance on 'Sister, Sister'
Tia Mowry has been in the public eye since she was a teen, but it hasn’t always been easy — especially when it came to embracing her natural hair. As the decades have passed and stereotypical beauty standards have been dismantled one by one, the 44-year-old actress is leading the way when it comes to showcasing her gorgeous gray hair as well. Mowry is tackling all of those hot topics in a personal essay on InStyle.com to help other people understand that “beauty is confidence, beauty is feeling good about yourself, beauty is embracing all of your flaws, and beauty is...
