Lancaster, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

CHP To Conduct DUI Checkpoint Labor Day Weekend

Officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office are set to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County this Labor Day weekend. The DUI checkpoint is scheduled to begin Friday around 8 p.m. and conclude at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Josh...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

CHP’s annual Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown starts Friday

California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up operations on highways throughout Los Angeles County starting Friday to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency’s annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign. The maximum enforcement period will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and conclude...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Aug. 22-28)

Strong Arm Robbery (Attempt) 08/22/2022 @ 1045. A woman was getting a parking ticket when she attempted to pull the ticket scanner from the Parking Enforcement Officer’s hand. The suspect also pushed and tried to punch the victim. #05298. Armed Robbery (Estes) 7100 block Santa Monica Blvd. 08/22/2022 @...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Road rage incident leads to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1

A road rage incident led to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, there were no victims or suspects.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Mother sought in alleged abduction of 3-day-old infant in Lancaster

A 25-year-old woman is being sought for allegedly abducting her 3-day-old son from a Lancaster hospital. An immediate removal order had been issued to take the child, Jack Evans, from Alexus Simpson but Simpson fled the hospital with the boy before the removal occurred, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. […]
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Suspected Felon Arrested After Deputies Find Firearms, Ammunition In Santa Clarita Home

A suspected felon was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of firearms and ammunition. On Wednesday, deputies arrested a suspected felon who was on formal probation after finding four firearms and 2,700 rounds of ammunition at the suspect’s home, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Woman barricaded in Lancaster residence taken into custody

LANCASTER – A woman who barricaded herself in a residence in Lancaster early Thursday morning was taken into custody, authorities said. Special Enforcement Bureau personnel were sent at 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station with a woman who barricaded herself inside the residence, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angels County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

2 LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies suspended

Two sheriff’s department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified “scheme to defraud the citizens of Los Angeles County,” the department announced Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Public Corruption Unit detectives on Thursday served search...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area

MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Sierra Highway crash kills one

PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run

A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police confiscate guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino

Police confiscated several guns, drugs, and cash in San Bernardino on Aug. 31, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when officers attempted a traffic stop on a car after they observed multiple vehicle code violations. The driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The driver eventually stopped and he was detained without incident, and was found to be on parole and driving on a suspended license.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

