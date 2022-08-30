ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

Four wounded by gunfire in rural Kendall County

YORKVILLE – Four people were injured by gunfire at what police described as a gathering in rural Kendall County. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1:30 AM Saturday to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road south of Yorkville for the incident. Authorities allege there was a dispute between attendees. A 21-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Two 22-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were also treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Officials say the suspect allegedly opened fire with a handgun. The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20’s, around 5’10” with a thin build and a goatee. Based on the investigation thus far, the Sheriffs Office believes this is not a random act. Anyone with information should contact the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police make arrest regarding robbery and possession of stolen motor vehicle

Above / Naperville Police continue to investigate an incident that occurred along Royal St. George Drive on June 19, 2022. Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the robbery involving two suspects are encouraged to contact the Investigations Division at the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666. (PN file photos are used to help flag reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, September 3rd

From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 53-year-old Michael Honiotes for driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was 44-year-old Eric Singletary on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. From the Minooka Police Department arrested...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County

ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
KANE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Chicago#Joliet Police
CBS Chicago

Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in DeKalb County crash

SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorist was killed Thursday in DeKalb after running a stop sign and being hit by an SUV, according to police. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white 2002 Toyota sedan disobeyed the stop sign at University Road at Route 30 and was hit in the driver’s […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy