Packers releasing rookie training camp standout Caleb Jones

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers will risk losing rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones on waivers. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are releasing Jones – who was excellent at left tackle over three preseason games – during final roster cuts on Tuesday.

The Packers originally signed Jones (6-9, 370) as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana.

Jones played 84 snaps at left tackle and finished second to only starting center Josh Myers in overall grade among offensive players at Pro Football Focus. He allowed only a single pressure, committed zero penalties and received strong grades as both a pass-blocker and run-blocker.

Jones’ combination of incredible size, preseason performance and future potential could make him an attractive player on the waiver wire on Wednesday. If not claimed, the expectation would be that Jones would return to Green Bay on the practice squad.

Will Jones come back, continue his development on the practice squad and eventually compete for a roster spot next year? Or will another team be enamored by his preseason tape and put in a waiver claim? General manager Brian Gutekunst will be crossing his fingers hoping it’s the former rather than the latter.

