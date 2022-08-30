34% of students assessed are proficient in language arts. 33% of students assessed are proficient in science. 25% of students assessed are proficient in mathematics. With the release of spring 2022 student assessment data, the Public Education Department has established a new baseline for student academic achievement and fulfilled Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive orders to create an assessment system that better serves New Mexico students, families and educators. The new assessment tool, the New Mexico Balanced Assessment System, delivers on empowering educators and families to better inform decisions that will yield stronger outcomes for students, and will ensure that PED’s policies are data-driven and targeted toward improving academic proficiency for every New Mexico student.

