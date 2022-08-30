Read full article on original website
Cozy
4d ago
The AG is just now getting around to protecting our constitutional rights? What's in it for him? These politicians don't do crap, unless they're getting something out of it.
Reply(1)
10
John Martin Hetrick
4d ago
I received all my vaccines through out all my life with no problems from my parents or me. I really don't understand this counter-culture movement that weakens is as a nation.
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
What’s the status of labor on Labor Day for Tucson and Arizona in 2022?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we approach Labor Day, 2022, just what is the status of labor in Tucson and Arizona? Good? Bad?. Tucson is struggling to get back to the number of jobs it had before the pandemic hit in February, 2020. “Tucson is about 800 jobs...
starvedrock.media
Arizona attorney general’s office files civil rights lawsuit against Tucson
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The Attorney General’s office says the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees by not honoring religious and disability-related medical exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
KOLD-TV
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle crash killed a 24-year-old in Tucson. The accident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, the 1st of September. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against City of Tucson over Vaccine Mandate
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) announced Tuesday that he had filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine directive. “Tucson dictated a widespread vaccine mandate without regard to its impact on the liberties and civil rights of its employees,” Brnovich said. “Many of those affected are first responders, and it’s our turn to be there for them. The city’s misguided vaccine mandate is an ugly example of government overreach that we must vigorously oppose.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho
POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
azbigmedia.com
ABI sells Commons on Stella Apartment Homes in Tucson for $37M
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $37,000,000 / $185,930 Per Unit / $205.20 Per SF sale of Commons on Stella Apartment Homes, a 199-unit multifamily apartment community located at 6534 East Stella Road, Tucson, AZ 85730. ABI Multifamily’s Phoenix-based Institutional Apartment Group – Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang, and Doug Lazovick in collaboration with ABI Multifamily’s Tucson Apartment Team – Desiree Palmer and Ryan Kippes, represented the buyer and seller in this transaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter
A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
Tucson Police already seeing rainbow fentanyl
The DEA is warning about a disturbing new trend of rainbow fentanyl coming into the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already made several seizures in Nogales, so has Tucson Police.
kjzz.org
How the killing of a Pima County constable could lead to reforms in the eviction process
Rapidly-rising rents and the effects of the pandemic on job opportunities and employment stability are two of the most vital factors in the eviction crisis many communities across the country are facing. In Pima County specifically, the job of serving eviction notices falls to constables. On Aug. 25, Constable Deborah...
AZFamily
Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
Mom Who Let Her 7-Year-Old Play at the Park Will Not Be Added to Arizona's Unfit Parent Registry
Last week, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge temporarily blocked the state of Arizona from adding a Tucson mother to the state's list of unfit parents. Sarra, whose full name is withheld to protect her privacy, was arrested for alleged child endangerment in 2020 after allowing her 7-year-old son and his 5-year-old friend to play at the park while she ran an errand. Reason's Robby Soave covered her story here.
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle accident caused serious life threatening injuries to a commoner on Wednesday, the 31st of August. The wreck happened near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
Old Tucson: Nightfall tickets disappearing fast
Officials at Old Tucson are even surprised at how fast tickets to Nightfall are going. They will open the park October 6 for the annual Halloween event.
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
Funeral service held for Tucson constable killed in deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. — A final procession for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. The Tucson community packed St. Augustine Cathedral to pay their final respects to a woman that gave her life for her community. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, August 25th, while serving an eviction notice...
KOLD-TV
Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Korean War hero has returned home to Arizona and was laid to rest more than 70 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice. Private Felix M. Yanez was 19 years old when he was killed in 1950. For some time, his remains were not recovered, and they weren’t identified until this year.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte. The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute. The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday...
Comments / 17