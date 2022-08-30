Read full article on original website
Related
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case
Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
Man fatally shot by police in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
Police: Armed 16-year-old shot in hand by officer Saturday evening in Akron
Akron police say a patrol officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand in the backyard of a residence off Manchester Road, just north of Interstate 76, Saturday evening. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim had non-fatal injuries. Miller, the public information officer for the city...
Comments / 0