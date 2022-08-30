Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones?
Nolan Jones still finds himself off of the Big League roster despite playing well in Triple-A.
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Owen Miller operating first base on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will man first base after Josh Naylor was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Richie Palacios was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Miller to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Myles Straw in center field for Cleveland on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will man center field after Will Benson was given the night off in Cleveland. In a matchup versus Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Straw to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Josh VanMeter starting in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup versus Toronto
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. VanMeter will handle designated hitting duties after Cal Mitchell was positioned in right field, Jack Suwinski was shifted to left, and Tucupita Mercano was benched. numberFire's models project VanMeter to score 6.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Carlson for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Burdick for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Jason Delay catching on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Delay will start behind the plate after Tyler Heineman was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Delay to score 4.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
numberfire.com
Ben DeLuzio starting for St. Louis on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Ben DeLuzio is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeLuzio for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.8...
numberfire.com
Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday
Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Williams is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Williams for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Tyler Freeman hitting second for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Tyler Freeman is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Freeman will take over the shortstop position after Amed Rosario was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Freeman to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers starting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stowers is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Stowers for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ptitsburgh's Kevin Newman taking over second base on Saturday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is batting second in Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Newman will man second base after Rodolfo Castro was shifted to third and Ke'Bryan Hayes was rested at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Trevor Richards, our models project Newman to score 8.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Zach McKinstry operating third base on Saturday
Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will take over third base after Christopher Morel was left on the bench against their division competition. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project McKinstry to score 8.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Adley Rutschman in Baltimore's lineup Sunday night
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Rutschman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Rutschman for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 14.0...
