Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Owen Miller operating first base on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will man first base after Josh Naylor was named Cleveland's designated hitter and Richie Palacios was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Miller to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Myles Straw in center field for Cleveland on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will man center field after Will Benson was given the night off in Cleveland. In a matchup versus Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Straw to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Josh VanMeter starting in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup versus Toronto

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. VanMeter will handle designated hitting duties after Cal Mitchell was positioned in right field, Jack Suwinski was shifted to left, and Tucupita Mercano was benched. numberFire's models project VanMeter to score 6.7 FanDuel points...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Carlson for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Peyton Burdick in lineup Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Burdick is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Burdick for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.7...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Jason Delay catching on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Delay will start behind the plate after Tyler Heineman was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Delay to score 4.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game againts the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#The Seattle Mariners
numberfire.com

Ben DeLuzio starting for St. Louis on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Ben DeLuzio is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeLuzio for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday

Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Williams is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Williams for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tyler Freeman hitting second for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Tyler Freeman is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Freeman will take over the shortstop position after Amed Rosario was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Freeman to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers starting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stowers is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Stowers for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Ptitsburgh's Kevin Newman taking over second base on Saturday evening

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is batting second in Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Newman will man second base after Rodolfo Castro was shifted to third and Ke'Bryan Hayes was rested at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Trevor Richards, our models project Newman to score 8.2 FanDuel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Zach McKinstry operating third base on Saturday

Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will take over third base after Christopher Morel was left on the bench against their division competition. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project McKinstry to score 8.1 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Adley Rutschman in Baltimore's lineup Sunday night

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Rutschman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Rutschman for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 14.0...
BALTIMORE, MD

