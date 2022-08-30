Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
wiltonbulletin.com
At CT state parks, limited number of lifeguards on duty this Labor Day weekend
Visitors should be careful while swimming at state parks this Labor Day weekend, state officials warned, noting that only some will be staffed with lifeguards. Lifeguards will be on duty at Black Rock State Park in Watertown, Silver Sands State Park in Milford and Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison from Saturday through Monday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in an email Friday.
wiltonbulletin.com
Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT
Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
wiltonbulletin.com
Woog’s World: COVID restrictions lifted at Westport schools, but lessons remain
What a difference two years makes. This week, thousands of Westport boys and girls headed back to school. Some raced eagerly onto buses and into classrooms; others held tightly to parents’ hands. Some embraced the challenges of a new school; others hoped for a fresh start. That’s no different...
wiltonbulletin.com
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft
Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton aims to raise awareness around addiction, overdoses
WILTON — Officials are looking to raise awareness about overdoses and available resources for addiction in what they hope will make progress in reversing the trend of drug misuse. Part of that effort came in a unified show of support Wednesday, as town officials and first responders gathered around...
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
wiltonbulletin.com
Greater Danbury Old Timers 59th Dinner to honor 10 on Sept. 29
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Greater Danbury Old Timers Athletics Association will host their 59th Annual Awards Dinner on Sept. 29 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Those to be honored this year in the sports category are: Ned Belardinelli, Gary Cardillo, Robert...
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: Swedish musician brings her own take on Americana to Westport
Everyone knows Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. Singing their own songs, with beautiful voices, they’ve sold millions of albums, and sold out countless venues. For every Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins though, there are many more Sofia Talviks. Also very talented at songwriting and entertaining, they build a base of devoted fans. Critics love their music, and they rack up solid sales.
wiltonbulletin.com
Amazon bid to scrap historic union win blocked
NEW YORK (AP) — A hearing officer for a federal labor board has rebuffed Amazon's attempt to scrap a historic union win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, handing victory to organizers in what could be a very long battle for recognition. Thursday's win is a relief...
wiltonbulletin.com
In the Suburbs: Cell phones rule our lives
Using the treadmill during one of my recent cardio workouts, I glanced around my gym and saw easily 50 gym rats of all ages on their cellphones, texting or checking messages. They were engaged in no conversations with any other gym buddies or those sharing nearby equipment and their phones were rarely put away.
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Great opportunity’: Central Connecticut embraces challenge of opening season against UConn football team
NEW BRITAIN — The main motivation for athletic departments with teams in the Football Championship Subdivision to schedule games against teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision is money. Central Connecticut, for instance, will be paid $275,000 by UConn for visiting Rentschler Field Saturday as the Huskies’ opponent for coach...
