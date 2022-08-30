ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At CT state parks, limited number of lifeguards on duty this Labor Day weekend

Visitors should be careful while swimming at state parks this Labor Day weekend, state officials warned, noting that only some will be staffed with lifeguards. Lifeguards will be on duty at Black Rock State Park in Watertown, Silver Sands State Park in Milford and Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison from Saturday through Monday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in an email Friday.
Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT

Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
Owner of Branford restaurant Donovan’s under investigation for wage theft

Legal issues and questions surrounding the business practices of a Branford restaurateur continue to mount a week after employees went on strike after allegedly going weeks without being paid. Owner Steve Sinapis didn’t mince words when the Donovan’s Reef Restaurant employees wrote him asking for pay. “Cute email...
Wilton aims to raise awareness around addiction, overdoses

WILTON — Officials are looking to raise awareness about overdoses and available resources for addiction in what they hope will make progress in reversing the trend of drug misuse. Part of that effort came in a unified show of support Wednesday, as town officials and first responders gathered around...
Greater Danbury Old Timers 59th Dinner to honor 10 on Sept. 29

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Greater Danbury Old Timers Athletics Association will host their 59th Annual Awards Dinner on Sept. 29 at The Amber Room in Danbury. Those to be honored this year in the sports category are: Ned Belardinelli, Gary Cardillo, Robert...
Calendar Close-up: Swedish musician brings her own take on Americana to Westport

Everyone knows Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. Singing their own songs, with beautiful voices, they’ve sold millions of albums, and sold out countless venues. For every Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins though, there are many more Sofia Talviks. Also very talented at songwriting and entertaining, they build a base of devoted fans. Critics love their music, and they rack up solid sales.
Amazon bid to scrap historic union win blocked

NEW YORK (AP) — A hearing officer for a federal labor board has rebuffed Amazon's attempt to scrap a historic union win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, handing victory to organizers in what could be a very long battle for recognition. Thursday's win is a relief...
In the Suburbs: Cell phones rule our lives

Using the treadmill during one of my recent cardio workouts, I glanced around my gym and saw easily 50 gym rats of all ages on their cellphones, texting or checking messages. They were engaged in no conversations with any other gym buddies or those sharing nearby equipment and their phones were rarely put away.
