Deadline

Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy

Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
Christina Perri
Rachel Zoe
Jennifer Hudson to Kick Off Talk Show With 'American Idol' Reunion, Lands Simon Cowell as First Guest

Jennifer Hudson is kicking off her daytime talk show with a blast from the past! On Friday, it was announced that the EGOT winner will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell on the series premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The reunion will be the pair's first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert

When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
'Selling the OC's Alexandra Jarvis & Alexandra Rose Hit Back at Alex Hall and More Season 1 Drama (Exclusive)

Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose might be eagles that fly alone, but they've got a flock of support when it comes to the audience of Selling the OC. In the week since the Selling Sunset spinoff premiered on Netflix, viewers have flooded both women's comments sections and DMs with praise for how they handled the drama of their debut season on reality TV. It's love bombing that caught the pair off-guard.
Maren Morris Raises Over $100,000 for Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

Maren Morris offered an update Saturday on social media less than 24 hours after launching a T-shirt line with the Tucker Carlson-inspired moniker. The country star took to Instagram and said she's raised over $100,000 since announcing Friday that her black T-shirt with the words "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person" and the phone number "877-565-8860." That number directs callers to Trans Line Life, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.
'Abbott Elementary' Season 2: Our Favorite Teachers Are Back for Development Week in New Teaser (Exclusive)

Abbott Elementary is almost back on our screens, and ET is exclusively debuting the new teaser trailer for season 2 of ABC's hit new comedy series. After a highly acclaimed debut season, our favorite group of dedicated and passionate teachers is heading back to school for a new year and things get as chaotically adorable as we've come to expect.
Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies': Lucy and Stephen Meet for the First Time in Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

It's time to enter the world of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. The intense new drama, executive produced by Emma Roberts, follows the tumultuous love story of young lovers, Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. Lucy's obsession with Stephen starts to take a turn when she finds out he isn't who he claims to be.
Lea Michele Shares How She's Changed Since Scandal -- and Tackles Rumor She Can't Read

Lea Michele is less than a week away from making her Funny Girl debut as Fanny Brice, but before embarking on that role, the actress' past has once again come under scrutiny. In a new interview with The New York Times, the 36-year-old addressed past allegations that she was at the forefront of creating a toxic work environment, particularly during her time on the Fox hit show Glee. While she didn't address any of the specific allegations, Michele did try to offer an insight into her work process that may have rubbed co-stars the wrong way.
Andre Braugher and John Slattery on Shaking Up 'The Good Fight' Final Season (Exclusive)

Andre Braugher and John Slattery aren't newbies to the scene, but the two are the new kids on the block on Paramount+'s The Good Fight. The seasoned veterans are the high-profile additions on the sixth and final season of the legal drama, with Braugher stepping into the shoes of "rainmaker" attorney Ri'chard Lane and Slattery slipping into the doctor's coat as physician Lyle Bettencourt. For both, joining the series was one of the easier decisions in their storied careers.
