ETOnline.com
Zendaya Celebrates 26th Birthday With Tom Holland and 'Euphoria' Co-Star Hunter Schafer in NYC
Zendaya may have just turned 26 but she looked like a million bucks. The Euphoria star hit up New York City on Thursday and was surrounded by possibly her biggest fan, boyfriend Tom Holland. The couple was spotted heading into the ritzy MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, where they were...
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson to Kick Off Talk Show With 'American Idol' Reunion, Lands Simon Cowell as First Guest
Jennifer Hudson is kicking off her daytime talk show with a blast from the past! On Friday, it was announced that the EGOT winner will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell on the series premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The reunion will be the pair's first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.
ETOnline.com
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Has a Tense Confrontation With Chantel's Mom Karen Amid Nasty Divorce (Exclusive)
Pedro and Chantel's divorce drama is extending to her family. In this exclusive clip from Monday's The Family Chantel, Pedro goes to the house they share that he moved out of in order to tell Chantel he's filing for divorce, but instead, is met by his mother-in-law, Karen. Pedro and...
ETOnline.com
Alicia Keys Reacts After Fan Aggressively Kisses Her During Concert
When Alicia Keys sings her 2021 hit, "Come for Me," she does not mean it literally. The famed singer-songwriter responded to a viral video that showed a fan aggressively kissing her on the cheek during her concert in Canada this week and revealed it was just as shocking for her as it looked.
ETOnline.com
NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg 1 Year After His Death: 'Miss You So Much'
NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband on the first anniversary of his death. On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story in tribute to Gregg Leakes, who died in 2021 at the age of 66. "1 year in Heaven...
ETOnline.com
'Selling the OC's Alexandra Jarvis & Alexandra Rose Hit Back at Alex Hall and More Season 1 Drama (Exclusive)
Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose might be eagles that fly alone, but they've got a flock of support when it comes to the audience of Selling the OC. In the week since the Selling Sunset spinoff premiered on Netflix, viewers have flooded both women's comments sections and DMs with praise for how they handled the drama of their debut season on reality TV. It's love bombing that caught the pair off-guard.
ETOnline.com
Jon Pardi Shares the Best Part of Newlywed Life and Touring With Wife Summer (Exclusive)
Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan are taking their newlywed bliss on the road! The "Last Night Lonely" singer always has his wife along for the ride when he hits the road to tour, giving them a chance to grow as a couple. “I still think figuring things out is a...
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Raises Over $100,000 for Trans Rights Groups Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean
Maren Morris offered an update Saturday on social media less than 24 hours after launching a T-shirt line with the Tucker Carlson-inspired moniker. The country star took to Instagram and said she's raised over $100,000 since announcing Friday that her black T-shirt with the words "Maren Morris Lunatic Country Music Person" and the phone number "877-565-8860." That number directs callers to Trans Line Life, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.
ETOnline.com
'CODA' Star Eugenio Derbez 'Recovering' From 'Complicated' Surgery After Suffering Accident
Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez is "recovering" after a "very long and complicated" surgery, his actress wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, shared via Instagram in a series of posts. Alessandra said that the surgery was necessary after Eugenio suffered an accident, though she did not give details on exactly what kind of accident he'd been involved in.
ETOnline.com
'Abbott Elementary' Season 2: Our Favorite Teachers Are Back for Development Week in New Teaser (Exclusive)
Abbott Elementary is almost back on our screens, and ET is exclusively debuting the new teaser trailer for season 2 of ABC's hit new comedy series. After a highly acclaimed debut season, our favorite group of dedicated and passionate teachers is heading back to school for a new year and things get as chaotically adorable as we've come to expect.
ETOnline.com
Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies': Lucy and Stephen Meet for the First Time in Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
It's time to enter the world of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. The intense new drama, executive produced by Emma Roberts, follows the tumultuous love story of young lovers, Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. Lucy's obsession with Stephen starts to take a turn when she finds out he isn't who he claims to be.
ETOnline.com
Lea Michele Shares How She's Changed Since Scandal -- and Tackles Rumor She Can't Read
Lea Michele is less than a week away from making her Funny Girl debut as Fanny Brice, but before embarking on that role, the actress' past has once again come under scrutiny. In a new interview with The New York Times, the 36-year-old addressed past allegations that she was at the forefront of creating a toxic work environment, particularly during her time on the Fox hit show Glee. While she didn't address any of the specific allegations, Michele did try to offer an insight into her work process that may have rubbed co-stars the wrong way.
ETOnline.com
'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Reacts to Megan Thee Stallion's Epic Cameo (Exclusive)
On this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) got into some real hot girl sh*t -- featuring a special cameo from Megan Thee Stallion herself!. The case of the week found Jen defending her scummy ex-colleague, Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), who found himself catfished by...
ETOnline.com
Andre Braugher and John Slattery on Shaking Up 'The Good Fight' Final Season (Exclusive)
Andre Braugher and John Slattery aren't newbies to the scene, but the two are the new kids on the block on Paramount+'s The Good Fight. The seasoned veterans are the high-profile additions on the sixth and final season of the legal drama, with Braugher stepping into the shoes of "rainmaker" attorney Ri'chard Lane and Slattery slipping into the doctor's coat as physician Lyle Bettencourt. For both, joining the series was one of the easier decisions in their storied careers.
ETOnline.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out Howard Stern Over Bet That Her Marriage Wouldn't Last: 'I Think You Owe Us'
Sarah Michelle Gellar has never forgotten how shock jock Howard Stern ferociously grilled Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2001 about getting married in his mid-20s, and that he had such little faith in the pending nuptials that he bet Prinze the marriage wouldn't last 10 years. Two decades later, Gellar's ready to collect on that bet.
