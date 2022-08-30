Lea Michele is less than a week away from making her Funny Girl debut as Fanny Brice, but before embarking on that role, the actress' past has once again come under scrutiny. In a new interview with The New York Times, the 36-year-old addressed past allegations that she was at the forefront of creating a toxic work environment, particularly during her time on the Fox hit show Glee. While she didn't address any of the specific allegations, Michele did try to offer an insight into her work process that may have rubbed co-stars the wrong way.

