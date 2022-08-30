Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade
After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Jazz now own absurd haul of draft picks after Mitchell, Gobert trades
The Utah Jazz have officially amassed an all-you-can-eat buffet of draft picks on their dining room table. Utah made their latest blockbuster move Thursday, trading All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to a surprising Eastern Conference team. As part of the deal, they acquired three unprotected first-round picks plus two pick swaps.
Jimmy Garoppolo admits reason he didn’t just ask 49ers for release
The saga between the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo confused many fans in the offseason. After their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game, the consensus was that Garoppolo will be traded from the team. However, months passed, and the veteran QB was never traded. Instead, Jimmy G was signed to a new contract.
200 best fantasy football names for 2022
The 2022 NFL season is almost here! With drafting in full swing, here are the best fantasy football names for
Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment
First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination
In a recent ranking of the each NFL's teams offensive triplets of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, the Raiders were one of the best.
Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners
Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
Las Vegas Raiders’ 2 best trade assets after 53-man roster cuts
The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster. Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and it’s shaping up to be filled with excitement, unforgettable moments
NBC Sports
Harold Landry tore ACL during Wednesday practice
The Titans have suffered a significant blow to their defense before the start of the regular season. Outside linebacker Harold Landry tore his ACL during Wednesday’s practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A second-round pick in 2018, Landry has become one of Tennessee’s key defensive players over the...
Yardbarker
Raiders Cut TE Jacob Hollister & LB Tae Davis With Injury Settlements
Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019. He made a base salary...
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
Las Vegas Raiders: Evaluating several player’s stocks with 53-man roster now set
Las Vegas Raiders fans are still getting used to the team’s first 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the
