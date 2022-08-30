ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade

After three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Trayvon Millen will begin a new chapter of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Raiders traded the former Clemson Tigers defensive back to Arizona earlier this week for a seventh-round pick in 2023, a decision that did not seem easy for Las Vegas, according […] The post Raiders HC Josh McDaniels speaks out on surprising Trayvon Mullen trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment

First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
Melvin Gordon update should worry Javonte Williams fantasy football owners

Most fantasy football drafts are behind us with the regular season less than a week away. For those who haven’t drafted yet, there is some crucial information you need to know. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is ready for a breakout season. But it appears he is going to have wait another year as Melvin Gordon is likely to stay heavily involved.
Harold Landry tore ACL during Wednesday practice

The Titans have suffered a significant blow to their defense before the start of the regular season. Outside linebacker Harold Landry tore his ACL during Wednesday’s practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A second-round pick in 2018, Landry has become one of Tennessee’s key defensive players over the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raiders Cut TE Jacob Hollister & LB Tae Davis With Injury Settlements

Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019. He made a base salary...
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
Arizona Cardinals
