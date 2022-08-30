ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Key Pa. Democrats speak ahead of Biden’s remarks

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWAHh_0hbQAY9d00
Gov. Tom Wolf takes to the podium at Wilkes University this afternoon in advance of President Joe Biden’s speech. Listening are, from left, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Rep. Matt Cartwright and Senator Bob Casey. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Four key Democrats led off the remarks at Wilkes University this afternoon ahead of today’s speech by President Joe Biden.

Gov. Tom Wolf took the stage first, followed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Rep. Matt Cartwright and Senator Bob Casey.

Each spoke to the issue of gun safety, in keeping with the president’s theme today: his “Safer America” plan to reduce gun violence.

Washington “has been surrendering to the pandemic of gun violence for too long,” Casey said.

Casey also praised Biden’s overall legislative agenda.

“The American Rescue Plan lifted up families here in Luzerne County and all across our commonwealth,” Casey said, noting “the other side all voted against it.”

Shapiro, who is running for governor, spoke about being the state’s top law enforcement officer and dealing with gun safety issues. He said “ghost guns” have become the “weapon of choice” for criminals in Pennsylvania.

As of 3:30 p.m. Biden had not yet taken the stage.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown took the stage at 3:33 p.m. and spoke of how he invited Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre when he met the president during a visit to Scranton last year.

Brown said that Biden’s roots here were key to Biden’s rise to the White House, praised him for standing up for the American people through his legislative agenda.

Brown spoke of how American Rescue Plan funds have been used by the city to assist residents here.

“The American Rescue Plans have allowed our police department to purchase updated equipment,” Brown said, including police cars, body cameras, gunshot detection technology and more.

You can follow live tweets at https://twitter.com/TLnews.

