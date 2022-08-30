Iconic Manny's Deli marks 80 years

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The line along Jefferson Street began even before Manny's Deli opened Tuesday morning, but this isn't your ordinary Tuesday.

"This is exciting," smiled Ken Raskin, third generation owner.

The legendary Jewish deli is celebrating 80 years, and, in that time, it has become known for its corned beef, pastrami and its list of patrons and politicians.

"Over the years, every Illinois politician has been here. President Obama came here 3 days after he got elected, Paul Simon, Harold Washington, Mayor Emanuel, David Axelrod, Mayor Bilandic, even President Clinton," he recalled.

Today, Manny's opened its doors for a public anniversary celebration.

"I can't believe it's been 80 years. You don't see too many restaurants with the longevity we've had and we feel so fortunate to be around so long," Ken Raskin said.

Four generations have owned Manny's Deli. Pictured: Ken, wife Patti, and son Danny. Photo credit Lisa Fielding

Owner Danny Raskin started working in the deli for his dad when he was 13.

"I always loved being here. When I got to high school, when I wasn't playing sports, I was here. I graduated college and the next day I was here," he said.

Gino Gambarota has been working behind the Manny's counter for 39 years.

"I started May 5, 1983. There have been so many great times here. So many famous people came here. I've been here so long, I see people who were dating, now they have families, four generations." said Gambarota.

Gambarota has worked all shifts, but now he's cut down to four days a week. He's now the senior member of the staff.

"It's like a family here in so many ways. I love talking to all the patrons, our loyal customers who bring their kids, who then bring their kids. The Raskin family, they are great people," added Gambarota.

Gino Gambarota has served customers at Manny's Deli for over 39 years. Photo credit Lisa Fielding

For Danny, he said it's not just about the food at Manny's, it's about family tradition.

"That's the best part about the job, talking to families when they come in and hearing their own stories about coming here for years," Danny Raskin said.

As the lunch hour approached, the line got longer and the tables filled up quickly.

"I've been coming here for years and years because I went to school at UIC, so I remember coming here back in the day," said patron Sheryl Coon.

"Usually I'm all about corned beef, I'm a corned beef girl, but today is all about the pastrami," she laughed.

Scott Yonover grew up in the suburbs but has decades of memories of coming to Manny's as a kid.

"I've been coming here my whole life. It's crazy that this is the 80th anniversary. We came early to beat the line, and we did beat the line. I had the pastrami special. I come here once a week." he said. "My grandparents took me here, now I take my nephew here, and we're keeping it going."

Manny's Deli's signature pastrami Photo credit Lisa Fielding

Manny's goes through about 300 pounds of pastrami a day, and about 500 pounds of corned beef a day.

During the pandemic, Dan took to social media after the restaurant shut down.

"We were worried, we weren't meeting payroll, we weren't sure we were going to make it, but when I put the word out, I couldn't believe how people reacted. It was overwhelming. People really came out to support us. It was amazing," Dan Raskin said.

For that reason, Ken Raskin said this year's anniversary is extra special. Between the pandemic and inflation and social unrest, they survived and thrived.

"The parties have come back. People are coming back. Carry out has increased tremendously over the last two years and that's kept us where we want to be," said Ken Raskin.

The line was out the door on Tuesday, as customers flocked to Manny's Deli 80th anniversary celebration. Photo credit Lisa Fielding

He said he's ready for the next 80 years.

"It's a family business and that's what makes it special. People say nothing lasts forever, but I've always been of the belief that some things do," Ken Raskin smiled.

As part of the all day anniversary, Manny's is debuting a new item on the menu. "The 80" is the first sandwich in Manny's history to feature a smoked version of the Pastrami and will be half price all day. Patrons also get free potato pancakes and soda with a sandwich purchase.

Governor JB Pritzker was also on hand to cut the official Eli's Cheesecake.

Eli's Cheesecake made a special cheesecake for Manny's 80th anniversary. Photo credit Lisa Fielding

