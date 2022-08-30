Atlanta-area gangsters behind burglaries targeting Mariah Carey and Falcons' Calvin Ridley, among others: DA

Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Violent street gang broke into Atlanta homes of celebrities, athletes and influencers, prosecutor says
ATLANTA — A prosecutor on Monday announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she said is a violent street gang that has been targeting the Atlanta area homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others who flaunt expensive possessions on social media. Singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of “The...
Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics
During a press conference on Wednesday, Willis had a stern message for gang members who reside in Fulton County, Georgia. The post Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics appeared first on NewsOne.
WXIA 11 Alive
Jamarion Robinson mural in East Atlanta | 'I had a total of 76 bullet holes in my body'
The mural is located in East Atlanta. Robinson was shot in 2016 in a police raid in East Point.
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire
ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. WellStar announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents. “For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. But those efforts, including possible partnerships with government agencies, did not materialize, she said.
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
artsatl.org
Atlanta-set “Honk For Jesus” pokes fun at the Black church, but with fondness
Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo grew up in Atlanta, the children of Nigerian immigrants, thinking one day they’d become lawyers. While Adanne did indeed attend law school, Adamma changed courses and enrolled in UCLA to study directing. These days, the two are working together as part of their Ejime Productions and are Sundance darlings, with their new film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul bowing in theaters and on Peacock Friday.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
CBS 46
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
Family identifies man killed at busy northwest Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at a busy intersection in Atlanta Wednesday. An Atlanta Police spokesperson said investigators were sent to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW for a shooting during the morning rush. The crime scene is in the Bankhead area of west Atlanta and is located near an auto shop, not far from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and APD's Zone 1.
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
Atlanta Daily World
Black Man Awarded $100 Million After Atlanta Police Left Him Paralyzed
A Black man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an encounter with an Atlanta police officer left him paralyzed. On July 10, 2018, Jerry Blasingame, 66, was panhandling near the on-ramp of I-20 on the west side of the Atlanta when he was approached by officer J. Grubbs.
Popculture
Rapper Dirty Tay Accused of Shooting 3-Year-Old Boy in the Head
Atlanta rapper Dirty Tay allegedly shot at a toddler and father as they left a barbershop earlier this month, striking the toddler in the head. Dirty Tay, whose real name is Kentavious Wright, was arrested on Aug. 19 during a traffic stop. Wright, 24, later denied the allegations. The shooting...
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Man shot, killed in alleged drug-related incident appeared to be targeted, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, according to Night Commander Capt. Christian Hunt. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive in Southwest...
Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride
ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride. Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox. On Wednesday,...
Atlanta police searching for man who shot victim in the groin after conversation, officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a man being shot in his groin just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Capt. Christian Hunt said police responded to the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road Southeast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hunt said police looked at the surveillance...
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
