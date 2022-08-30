Read full article on original website
Teens arrested in Slippery Rock dirt bike thefts
Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from Slippery Rock Township.
PSP Meadville seeks alleged radiator thief
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Meadville is looking for a female suspect accused of stealing several items from private property, including a truck radiator. According to a PSP new release, the items allegedly were stolen from the porch of a residence on State Highway 98. The stolen items include a radiator from a Dodge […]
WYTV.com
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Stolen Camper from Oilcreek Township Property
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of a camper last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, a 1978 Airstream Camper was taken from 22300 Shamburg Road in Oilcreek Township, Venango County, on or about August 26.
WFMJ.com
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 1, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
explore venango
Emlenton Man Charged After Allegedly Failing to Complete Renovation Project
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony charges for reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for last year. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, on Friday, August 26, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
explore venango
Man Injured in Cornplanter Twp. Rollover Crash After Falling Asleep at the Wheel
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured as a result of a rollover crash along State Route 8, in Cornplanter Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:25 am. on Tuesday, August 30, along State Route 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police...
explore venango
Man Faces Burglary Charges for Allegedly Trespassing at Mother’s Camp
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man is facing felony burglary and related charges for reportedly trespassing at his mother’s camp in Harmony Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jeremy Allen Hettrick, of Butler, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, August 31.
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Crawford County Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to identify the woman in a theft in Crawford County. It happened at a residence on State Highway 98 on Aug. 7 around 6:45 p.m. The suspect stole the radiator out of a Dodge truck, truck battery and Milwaukee toolbox off the back porch, according to State Police.
Man charged in local prison stabbing
A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault.
Hermitage roads closing for Buhl Day parade
The parade starts in the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travels west on East State Street onto Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will go to Buhl Park.
YPD finds pot, arrests man on warrant during Youngstown traffic stop
Reports said police found five large bags of marjuana after pulling over a driver for an expired registration
Farm and Dairy
2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale
Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics. Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas. Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb. Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds. Buyer: Martinholm Farms. Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney. Bid: $20/pound Weight:...
cranberryeagle.com
Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
explore venango
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash Along Route 8
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash along State Route 8 on Monday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:07 p.m. on Monday, August 29, along State Route 8 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say...
WYTV.com
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get some steps in and look for some deals this weekend. The 12th annual 60-mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut. Some homes registered online to be listed on the route map, others are setting up...
butlerradio.com
Multiple Injuries In Grove City Crash
Several motorists are recovering following a multiple vehicle crash earlier this month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were called out to a four vehicle accident in the 1000 block of West Main Street on Friday, August 19th. A vehicle driven by 64-year-old Kevin Hill of...
Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption
The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
