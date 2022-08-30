ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State health officials seek input on public health needs, quality of life

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State health officials are giving the public an opportunity to weigh in on public health programs in South Carolina.

Live Healthy South Carolina–a collaboration between the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina–released a short, anonymous survey that asks residents to share the mental and physical resources that are most important to them.

In addition, the survey asks residents to provide information on how they typically receive routine health care services, which health issues they are most concerned with, and their quality of life.

According to officials, the results will help guide the agencies in improving the South Carolina healthcare system. A 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings ranked the Palmetto State 45th in the nation for health outcomes, particularly highlighting rising obesity rates and high premature death rates.

You can now let Santee Cooper control your thermostat, water heater during peak events

“The goal is to take actions that move us up those rankings until South Carolina is one of the best states in the nation for listening to our residents about their needs, making strategic changes, then providing the services, resources, and education that empower all South Carolinians to live healthier, happier lives,” Dr. Kobra Eghtedary, DHEC’s State Health Improvement Office Director said. “How can we know what our communities need if we don’t give them the chance to inform us?”

Once the survey results have been analyzed and collected, the coalition will develop the state’s second ‘State Health Improvement Plan,’ the first of which was published in 2018.

“The member organizations of the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina are positioned to provide information regarding the health challenges faced by our neighbors across the state,” Shawn Stinson, MD, Chair of the Alliance for a Healthier SC said. “It will take all of us together to identify areas of concern, particularly those that involve disadvantaged persons who so frequently don’t have the opportunity to speak for themselves.”

The survey is open to all South Carolina residents. You can take it by clicking here .

