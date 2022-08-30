Read full article on original website
Erie County Fair Wraps Up 2022 Season
The Erie County Fair wrapped up their 2022 season earlier tonight. The fair serves as a way to give people from urban and suburban areas where their food comes from before it's on the grocery store shelf. It also gives the rural community a place to come together for a...
Common Roots Helps Create Affordable Housing Meadville
As a lifelong carpenter, Doug Lodge is dedicated to efficient housing. "This is something I believe in so I just keep showing up," said Lodge. "It's rewarding." Lodge is helping the non-profit Common Roots rehabilitate its first housing project on South Main Street in Meadville. Once completed, it will provide...
Dipson Theaters Taking Part In National Cinema Day On Saturday
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – Theaters nationwide, including in the Jamestown area, are taking part in National Cinema Day on Saturday, offering flicks for only $3 dollars. Dipson Theaters, who operates Lakewood Cinema 8 and the Chautauqua Mall Cinema, are taking part. This is the first occasion of...
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Crawford County Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help to identify the woman in a theft in Crawford County. It happened at a residence on State Highway 98 on Aug. 7 around 6:45 p.m. The suspect stole the radiator out of a Dodge truck, truck battery and Milwaukee toolbox off the back porch, according to State Police.
Fight Breaks Out During Erie High Football Game
The second week of the high school football season produced more than big plays on the gridiron. Erie Police responded to calls of fights at Erie Veterans Stadium on Friday night. With less than eight minutes to go in the game between Erie High and Buffalo St. Joes, students were...
