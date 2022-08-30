Read full article on original website
Eastern Iowa Native to Take Part in New Season of Survivor
My favorite show is ready to return for an incredible 43rd season, and an eastern Iowa native is one of the participants. The new season of Survivor is called Cutthroat Island, and CBS describes it as "one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show." A total of eighteen cast members will be competing in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million. One of them is Iowa native Cody Assenmacher, pictured below and above with the Vesi tribe.
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Are These Really The Most Overrated Cities In Iowa?
About a month ago we asked Iowans what they thought were the most overrated cities in the great state of Iowa. After multiple votes came in, we now have those results. You can see that poll here. Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to...
Hy-Vee Wants Your Product. Show Them Your Best Shark Tank Presentation
If I've learned anything from watching hours of Shark Tank it's 2 things:. Mark Cuban will pull his offer if you try and listen to any other sharks' offers. Hy-Vee is hosting its "Best of Local Brands Summit" where vendors are invited to submit their products for potential distribution in Hy-Vee stores. They are looking to expand and enhance its product offerings at its more than 285 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!
With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
Iowans Won’t Like This News About Their Sam’s Club Membership
It feels like everything is getting more expensive these days. It turns out you can add your Sam's Club membership to the ever-growing list of things that are raising in price. KCRG reports, that your Sam's Club membership will increase for the first time in 9 years. Sam's Club, which...
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
TikTok Sensation Kidd G Is Bringing His Tour To The Quad Cities
If you're on TikTik and a fan of country music, you're going to be excited as the TikTok sensation, Kidd G is bringing his tour to the Quad Cities this month. He will be making a stop at The Rust Belt in East Moline and tickets for his show are on sale now.
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
