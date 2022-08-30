ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B100

Eastern Iowa Native to Take Part in New Season of Survivor

My favorite show is ready to return for an incredible 43rd season, and an eastern Iowa native is one of the participants. The new season of Survivor is called Cutthroat Island, and CBS describes it as "one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show." A total of eighteen cast members will be competing in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million. One of them is Iowa native Cody Assenmacher, pictured below and above with the Vesi tribe.
IOWA STATE
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
B100

Are These Really The Most Overrated Cities In Iowa?

About a month ago we asked Iowans what they thought were the most overrated cities in the great state of Iowa. After multiple votes came in, we now have those results. You can see that poll here. Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to...
IOWA STATE
B100

Hy-Vee Wants Your Product. Show Them Your Best Shark Tank Presentation

If I've learned anything from watching hours of Shark Tank it's 2 things:. Mark Cuban will pull his offer if you try and listen to any other sharks' offers. Hy-Vee is hosting its "Best of Local Brands Summit" where vendors are invited to submit their products for potential distribution in Hy-Vee stores. They are looking to expand and enhance its product offerings at its more than 285 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Sports
B100

A Degree from these Iowa Colleges Will Cost You Over $200,000!

With all of the talk lately about student loans and the start of the fall semester, we did some research to determine the most expensive colleges in Iowa. Attending a four-year college or university in Iowa is not cheap. However, most college admissions claim that many students receive financial benefits to offset the costs. So the listed tuition, fees, and expenses do not reflect the final price the student pays to attend the institutions listed below.
IOWA STATE
B100

In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?

Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
B100

This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See

We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
B100

Iowans Won’t Like This News About Their Sam’s Club Membership

It feels like everything is getting more expensive these days. It turns out you can add your Sam's Club membership to the ever-growing list of things that are raising in price. KCRG reports, that your Sam's Club membership will increase for the first time in 9 years. Sam's Club, which...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Brooks
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
B100

New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities

We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#International News#Texas A M Win#Wqad#The Texas A M#Australian#Best Airbnb
B100

Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
ENVIRONMENT
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy