Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay man to be charged with homicide in crash that killed 71-year-old pedestrian

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

SEVASTOPOL - The Door County Sheriff's Office is recommending a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against a driver accused of being in a crash that killed a 71-year-old pedestrian Saturday evening, it announced Tuesday while also identifying the crash victim.

The 43-year-old Sturgeon Bay man is due in court Thursday for an initial hearing on the charge, a Class D felony. He is being held in Door County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the pedestrian, 71-year-old Marilyn J. Van Den Bogart of Sturgeon Bay, was hit by a sport utility vehicle that veered off County BB (Gordon Road) a little west of Old Highway Road/Business 42 north of Sturgeon Bay.

Deputies responded to a call on the crash at 5:31 p.m. Saturday. The initial release from the sheriff's office said the driver of the SUV was headed west on the road when he struck Van Den Bogart, after which it apparently crossed the eastbound lane, went through a roadside ditch and became tangled in fencing bordering an orchard. The driver attempted to run away from the scene but was caught and arrested after a brief foot chase.

Rescuers tried to revive Van Den Bogart at the scene, but she was taken to Door County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy was conducted Monday at the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office in Green Bay but results are not yet available.

County BB was closed for almost six hours after the incident so the Wisconsin State Patrol crash reconstruction team could investigate.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Sturgeon Bay man to be charged with homicide in crash that killed 71-year-old pedestrian

