Carolyn Faye Carr Moneyhun of LaFollette, TN (formerly of Maynardville), met her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Faye was born May 5, 1936, to her parents, the late Tansy and Jeanette Smith Carr in LaFollette, TN. Faye attended Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Tennessee and graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration. After graduating, she was employed by Tennessee Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, and the TN Department of Human Services, Maynardville, where she retired. Faye was born and raised in the Fincastle Methodist church where she served as the church organist during her high school and college years and a founding member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She attended the First Baptist Church of Knoxville and served as a Sunday School teacher and sang with the Golden Notes. She returned to Fincastle United Methodist Church in 2014 where she was a member of the choir. Faye enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, hiking, square dancing, and being with her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin B. Moneyhun, brother-in-law, Luke Kirklin, grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and double-first cousin, David A. Carr.

