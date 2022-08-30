Read full article on original website
Wayne Morris Silcox, age 79, of LaFollette
Wayne Morris Silcox, age 79, of LaFollette passed away on Friday September 2, 2022. He graduated from Jacksboro High School in 1962 and attended LMU, he taught Elementary school at Jacksboro for 10 years. Morris was a renowned entrepreneur. He retired from North Point Correctional Institute in Harrodsburg, KY. Morris belonged to Kerbela Temple (Shriners) and was a member of Kentucky Colonial- American Legion.
Carolyn Faye Carr Moneyhun of LaFollette
Carolyn Faye Carr Moneyhun of LaFollette, TN (formerly of Maynardville), met her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Faye was born May 5, 1936, to her parents, the late Tansy and Jeanette Smith Carr in LaFollette, TN. Faye attended Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Tennessee and graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration. After graduating, she was employed by Tennessee Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, and the TN Department of Human Services, Maynardville, where she retired. Faye was born and raised in the Fincastle Methodist church where she served as the church organist during her high school and college years and a founding member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She attended the First Baptist Church of Knoxville and served as a Sunday School teacher and sang with the Golden Notes. She returned to Fincastle United Methodist Church in 2014 where she was a member of the choir. Faye enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, hiking, square dancing, and being with her family. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin B. Moneyhun, brother-in-law, Luke Kirklin, grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and double-first cousin, David A. Carr.
Where there’s smoke, there’s smoke training for LFD Firefighters
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Those of us of a certain age know the house as the Hollingsworth house while others now it as the house across from Taco Bell. Regardless, come Tuesday around 8am, there will be a lot of smoke in and around that house. “Weather permitting, we’ll...
It’s LEGO Club season at the La Follette Public Library
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Next Wednesday is the day, the day the 2022 LEGO Club season opens at the La Follette Public Library. The LEGO Club starts September 7, at 3:30pm, at the library on South 9th Street. “We look forward to seeing our former members, and we welcome anyone who wants to join us,” said Librarian Nancy Green.
One person airlifted after wreck on Flat Hollow Road
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One patient, a female, was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:44pm Saturday according to officials with Central Dispatch. As a result, Highway 63, the General Carl Stiner Highway, was temporarily shutdown late Saturday afternoon to set up a landing zone (LZ) for a medical helicopter to land.
Marrazzo Art Corp to become newest Chamber member
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us at our next Chamber Ribbon-Cutting with new Chamber Member, Marrazzo Art Corp. We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, September 07, 2022, at noon, at Cindy Marrazzo‘s studio located at 133 Meadow Circle in Jacksboro. See a related story about Marrazzo from WLAF HERE.
Throwback Thursday trips back to Easter 1962
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Throwback Thursday takes us back to the opening of the new Colonial Room located on Hwy 25W where Ayers Auction & Real Estate is today. Meet the staff in the photo above. Left to right are Waitress Betty Mars, Waitress Hazel Whitus, Assistant Manager Jerry Roach, Owner-Manager Lassie Ayers, Waitress Joanne Hughes, Waitress Virginia Ausher and Waitress Ann Cooper. This picture was taken because it was Easter on April 22, 1962.
Farmers & Craft Market welcomes you out on Saturday, 8am-2pm
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s another Farmers Market Saturday tomorrow on the hill at Tractor Supply. You’re invited out to see the market’s wide selection of fruits, vegetables, crafts and unique creations. Megan Colley has been a staple at the Farmers & Craft Market for years,...
Overdose in July leads to arrest this week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette man remains housed without bond in the Campbell County Jail this morning on multiple drug charges according to officials with the Sheriff’s Office. The August arrest of 45 year old David J. Baird actually was triggered when La Follette Police responded...
