The Centralia American Legion will hold its first Labor Day Festival this Friday through Monday in Fairview Park. The legion’s Wayne Sensel says it will feature a carnival that is bigger than the one at the 4th of July Homecoming. There will also be more games and food booths. There will be an armband special each night of the festival where you can ride all the rides you want from six to ten pm for $25. Individual ride tickets will also be sold.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO