Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/04 – Jeri Lee Rodman
Jeri Lee Rodman, 70, of Ashley, Illinois, passed away at 1:48 pm September 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 4, 1951, in East Saint Louis, Illinois to the late Dean and Wilma (Swan) Eisenhour. Jeri is survived by her children, Kim Criss and husband, Vernon, Christine Taylor...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/05 – Doris Ellen ‘Dorttie’ Hartley
Doris Ellen “Dottie” Hartley, age 94, of Saint Louis, Missouri, formerly of Centralia, Illinois, peacefully passed away at 5:46 P.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Allegro Senior Living Center in Richmond Heights, Illinois, with her loving family by her side. Funeral arrangements of Mrs. Doris Ellen “Dottie”...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/06 – Karen Sue Hardig
Karen Sue Hardig, 59, of Texico, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 am September 1, 2022, at her residence in Texico, Illinois. She was born August 27, 1963, in Havana, Illinois to Walter “Wallie” Cowden and Rona (Jones) Lowery. Karen married Larry Hardig, Sr. on January 14, 1988, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/05 – Mack Calek Harron
Mack Calek Herron, 25, of Centralia passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Franklin Hospital in Benton. Arrangements are pending at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence, and battery. Luke Declue of Jonquil Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 53-year-old William Lee of North Vine in Sandoval was arrested by Marion County...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia American Legion debuts first Labor Day Weekend Festival
The Centralia American Legion will hold its first Labor Day Festival this Friday through Monday in Fairview Park. The legion’s Wayne Sensel says it will feature a carnival that is bigger than the one at the 4th of July Homecoming. There will also be more games and food booths. There will be an armband special each night of the festival where you can ride all the rides you want from six to ten pm for $25. Individual ride tickets will also be sold.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Centralia to treat Centralia Lake for algae blooms on Friday
With continued warm air and water temperatures, the City of Centralia will once again be applying a commercial algaecide known as EarthTec® at Lake Centralia on Friday September 2nd to prevent growth of nuisance algal blooms and cyanobacteria (also known as “blue-green algae”) blooms. This product is...
Comments / 0