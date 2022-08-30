Read full article on original website
Saratoga swimming pool wrapping up for the season soon
With summer’s end and back to school, the pool season in Saratoga draws to a close. The pool will officially close its doors on September 9th. Public swimming will end this Friday, September 2nd. Sarah Laughlin’s work doesn’t end there. Laughlin, a Saratoga native, has been the...
Carbon County Higher Education Center to host open house Sept. 14
The Carbon County Higher Education Center is having an open house on Wednesday, September 14th. Jennifer Moore has been the executive director of the CCHEC since March. She has worked in higher education since 2015. She says she would like people to come down and see the new direction the CCHEC is taking.
Stair climb, 5K planned in remembrance of 9/11 in Rawlins
The hallowed date of 9/11, the day “we will never forget,” will be observed this year in Rawlins with a special event. Local resident Tink Day is again organizing a memorial stair climb and 5K run walk to commemorate the nation came to a standstill in the shadow of the horrific attack.
County clerk releases names of candidates on General Election ballot
The Carbon County Clerk’s office posted the names of the candidates who will appear on the General Election ballots in November. For the Fire Protection District board of directors, which Bigfoot 99 reported about on Monday, three candidates are running for the three four-year seats, including Homer Beach, James Piche and Courtney Ney.
Carbon County Clerk releases numbers on party switches prior to Primary Election
The Carbon County Clerk’s Office completed entering the voter registration changes ahead of this year’s Primary Election. In all, 335 Democrats switched to the Republican Party between January 1, 2022, through Election Day. Most of the party crossing occurred on the day of the Primary Election when 157 Democrats crossed lines to vote Republican. Another 67 changed from Democrat to Republican after absentee voting opened on July 1st. Some may have voted absentee while others changed their party affiliation and then voted at the polls, the clerk’s office notes in its report.
County jail uses ARPA funds to purchase full body X-ray scanner for inmates
A new body scanner at the jail will keep officers and inmates safe. The Carbon County Jail and Communications Center recently installed a state-of-the art Tek84 Intercept X-ray body scanner. This high-tech machine takes a detailed look at an inmate’s anatomy. A detention officer can see if the inmate is hiding weapons or narcotics anywhere on, or in, their body.
