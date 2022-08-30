The Carbon County Clerk’s Office completed entering the voter registration changes ahead of this year’s Primary Election. In all, 335 Democrats switched to the Republican Party between January 1, 2022, through Election Day. Most of the party crossing occurred on the day of the Primary Election when 157 Democrats crossed lines to vote Republican. Another 67 changed from Democrat to Republican after absentee voting opened on July 1st. Some may have voted absentee while others changed their party affiliation and then voted at the polls, the clerk’s office notes in its report.

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO