Soccer

I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it’s no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions

IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Southampton. Despite Raheem Sterling's opener, the Saints were ahead going into half-time thanks to goals from Romeo Lavia...
