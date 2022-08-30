Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Ex-Liverpool Star On Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire
Ex-Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City star Dietmar Hamann has spoken about Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, saying that it was the right decision to drop him after the defeat to Brentford.
Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
Frenkie de Jong saga finally over with Man Utd and Chelsea snubbed by Barcelona midfielder who ‘never wavered’ on choice
THE Frenkie de Jong transfer saga is finally over - with the Barcelona midfielder staying put. The Dutchman, 25, was a high priority on the transfer wish lists for Manchester United and Chelsea throughout the summer. Barcelona were open to selling the ex-Ajax man with a fee of around £73million...
RELATED PEOPLE
Neymar was offered to Manchester City by PSG but Pep Guardiola 'emphatically' rejected the proposal
Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Neymar was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination for the Brazil international.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo could be handed transfer deadline day lifeline by AC Milan – but move hinges on Chelsea
CRISTIANO RONALDO could make a deadline day move to AC Milan, according to reports. The striker, 37, has been linked with several clubs over the last few weeks but Manchester United are yet to receive an offer for the superstar. That could change in the final hours of the window...
I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it’s no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions
IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
'Ten Hag Ball' was in full flow during Man United's win over Leicester, one-touch football at its best
'Ten Hag Ball' was in full flow during Manchester United's big win over Leicester City and fans are very, very excited. Man United won their third straight Premier League match on Thursday as they beat Leicester 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. Erik ten Hag is now on a three-game...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
The biggest change in Manchester United's performances since losing 4-0 against Brentford
There is a famous saying that goes “hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard”. This could certainly be applied to Manchester United’s opening two Premier League games of the season. This is said without wanting to sound at all disrespectful to both Brighton and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erik Ten Hag On Whether Antony Will Play In Manchester United Vs. Arsenal
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken on whether or not new signing Antony will play against Arsenal, while giving injury updates on Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will train after mask fitting in Milan
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will begin training for his new side. Aubameyang signed for the Blues on Deadline Day from Barcelona and arrives as one of six major signings at the club this summer. He previously worked under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia...
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
The latest on Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City take on Aston Villa on Saturday in search of their third Premier League victory on the spin. The reigning champions followed up a thrilling comeback triumph against Crystal Palace with a 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland took his goal tally for his debut season...
Tottenham vs Fulham live stream: TV channel and team news
Newly promoted Fulham take a short trip across London to face local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with both sides eager to continue their strong starts to the season. Spurs fans will be delighted with both their start to the season, and their transfer dealings throughout the summer. With 3 wins and...
"Scandalous Decision" Helps Chelsea Beat West Ham As Edouard Mendy Is Accused Of Faking Injury
Hammers manager Moyes was furious after a 90th-minute equalizer by Maxwel Cornet was disallowed.
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League
Chelsea face West Ham in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Southampton. Despite Raheem Sterling's opener, the Saints were ahead going into half-time thanks to goals from Romeo Lavia...
Mark Goldbridge's combined Man United/Arsenal XI causes outrage on social media
Mark Goldbridge's combined Manchester United/Arsenal XI has caused an outrage on social media ahead of their big Premier League meeting. Erik ten Hag's Man United welcome league leaders Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday. YouTuber Goldbridge has put together his combined XI between both sets of teams ahead of the...
SPORTbible
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0