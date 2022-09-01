Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/06 – Kimberly Ann Williams
Kimberly Ann Williams, 55, of Centralia passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. She was born on January 8, 1967, the daughter of Kenneth and Judith (Boatwright) Williams in Centralia. Survivors that will remember the way Kim could light up a room include her beloved family,...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/06 – Karen Sue Hardig
Karen Sue Hardig, 59, of Texico, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 am September 1, 2022, at her residence in Texico, Illinois. She was born August 27, 1963, in Havana, Illinois to Walter “Wallie” Cowden and Rona (Jones) Lowery. Karen married Larry Hardig, Sr. on January 14, 1988, in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/10 – Queinton Jolliff
Queinton Jolliff, 26 of Salem, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born November 5, 1995, in Centralia, the son of Allen Keebler and Angelia Jolliff. In addition to his parents: Allen Keebler of Ladson, South Carolina and Angelia Jolliff of Centralia, he is also survived by his siblings: Jarrod Jolliff of St. Peters, Krista Keebler of Centralia, Denzel Jolliff of Colorado, Bethany Keebler of Centralia, Bailey Keebler of Dix, Oscar Hernandez of Centralia and Sabriah Keebler of Centralia; maternal grandparents: Victor and Donna Kuhlman of Centralia; several nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/05 – Mack Calek Harron
Mack Calek Herron, 25, of Centralia passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Franklin Hospital in Benton. Arrangements are pending at the Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/09 – Opal K. Jones
Opal K. Jones, age 77 of Aviston, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Jones was born on May 3, 1945, to the late Henry and Martha (Schrieber) Boeker. She married John Michael Jones on November 26, 1966, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/04 – Jeri Lee Rodman
Jeri Lee Rodman, 70, of Ashley, Illinois, passed away at 1:48 pm September 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 4, 1951, in East Saint Louis, Illinois to the late Dean and Wilma (Swan) Eisenhour. Jeri is survived by her children, Kim Criss and husband, Vernon, Christine Taylor...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/03 – Glen Gordon, Sr.
Glen Gordon, Sr., 79, of Iuka, Illinois passed away in the loving care of his family at home, on August 31, 2022. Born April 10, 1943, in Iuka IL, he was the son of Artie L. and Mary V. (Eagan) Gordon who preceded him in death. The public is invited...
southernillinoisnow.com
SC & NC Earn NTC Wins….COR Falls To Neoga — HS Baseball
The SC Cougars are 7-1 after Aidan Dodson threw a no-hitter in their 11-0 road win at Brownstown/St Elmo. Dodson struck out 6 and walked 2 in the 5-inning win. At the plate, Ethan Watwood had 2 hits and drove in 3, Dodson drove in 2 with RBI also from Chase Thompson Andrew Magnus and Brody Markley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Head To Alton Marquette For Week 2
The Salem Wildcats enter tonight’s matchup at Alton Marquette as both teams are coming off opening week losses. Salem’s offense was led by senior tailback Kason Sullens who rushed for almost 190 yards and a couple of touchdowns, but the Cats will need to find those complimentary pieces tonight to put together 4 quarters and head home for next week’s matchup with Olney at .500. Game time at 7pm on 100.1 FM and streaming at WJBDradio.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Volleyball Falls At Columbia….SC Knocks Off SEB….Volleyball Roundup
The Salem Lady Wildcats dropped their Cahokia Conference volleyball opener at Columbia 14-25, 24-26. They are 0-2 on the season and will host Breese Central Tuesday for their first home game. The Freshmen started the night with a 2-set win 21-15, 21-17 to improve to 2-0. The JV lost 12-25, 15-25 and are 1-1.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence, and battery. Luke Declue of Jonquil Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 53-year-old William Lee of North Vine in Sandoval was arrested by Marion County...
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Cougars Make It 6 Straight Wins
The SC Cougars keep rolling today when they travel to Brownstown/St Elmo. SC is 6-1 after yesterday’s 8-6 road win at Cisne. Aidan Dodson homered and drove in 3, Anthony Buonaura also went deep as he also scored 3 runs. Ethan Watwood and Colton Smith also drove in runs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Runs Win Streak To 9….SC Beats Sacred Heart
Salem Runs Win Streak To 9 With Comeback Win Over Altamont Lutheran, Host TTown Thursday. Landen Maxey singled home 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning as Franklin Park overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat a good Altamont Lutheran Rockets team 8-3 after tacking on 4 runs in the sixth inning for insurance. That was more than enough for starter Avery Gullion who was really good allowing just 3 earned runs in the complete game win striking out 6 and he didn’t walk anyone. Payton Gullion was 3-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI while scoring a pair of runs. Jaret Gibson added 2 RBI along with Maxey and Keytin Grawe drove in a run on 2 hits and scored 3 times. Max Vincent singled and scored along with Evan Barnes and Avery Gullion added a run. Salem is 12-2 and have won 9 straight games as they are right back in action today as they host TTown.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcat Golfers Shoot Season Low 152 In Win Over Wesclin At SCC
The Salem Wildcat golfers shot their lowest round of the season beating Wesclin at the Salem Country Club 152-184. Jairen Stroud went 2-under 34 for medalist honors. Ryan Detering shot 39, Matt Slover 39 and Brogan Gregg 40. Salem is 5-1 on the season and will play at Carbondale today in the 18 hole Terrier 2 man challenge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park JV Falls….SC Get’s 10 RBI From Ruholl Girls In Win…Selmaville Heads To Iuka….Trinity/St Mary’s Improves To 8-1
The Lady Bobcats varsity is back in action today as they host TTown. The Salem JV took an 18-12 loss to Patoka’s varsity. Aubrey Parker scored three runs, Adysen Pracht, Lily Holsapple and Max Maciejowskie each doubled. Pracht and Maciejowski drove in 2 runs while Breylin Winchester added an RBI.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia American Legion debuts first Labor Day Weekend Festival
The Centralia American Legion will hold its first Labor Day Festival this Friday through Monday in Fairview Park. The legion’s Wayne Sensel says it will feature a carnival that is bigger than the one at the 4th of July Homecoming. There will also be more games and food booths. There will be an armband special each night of the festival where you can ride all the rides you want from six to ten pm for $25. Individual ride tickets will also be sold.
southernillinoisnow.com
Patoka Fall Festival set for this weekend
The 63rd Annual Patoka Fall Festival is set for this weekend and includes a horse fun show, parade, demo derby, and a carnival among other activities. The carnival and food vendors open at five Friday night. The main Friday event will be the Fun Show, featuring Dusti Crain-Dickerson and Behind the Bit Drill Team. There will be a barrel race, plug race, pole bending, barrel crawl race, and a flag race. There will also be a section for Patoka area residents to show their equestrian talent. Rev’d Up, a rock band with Patoka local Tim Murfin will be playing starting at seven Friday night under the small pavilion.
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
Comments / 0