Salem Runs Win Streak To 9 With Comeback Win Over Altamont Lutheran, Host TTown Thursday. Landen Maxey singled home 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning as Franklin Park overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat a good Altamont Lutheran Rockets team 8-3 after tacking on 4 runs in the sixth inning for insurance. That was more than enough for starter Avery Gullion who was really good allowing just 3 earned runs in the complete game win striking out 6 and he didn’t walk anyone. Payton Gullion was 3-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI while scoring a pair of runs. Jaret Gibson added 2 RBI along with Maxey and Keytin Grawe drove in a run on 2 hits and scored 3 times. Max Vincent singled and scored along with Evan Barnes and Avery Gullion added a run. Salem is 12-2 and have won 9 straight games as they are right back in action today as they host TTown.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO