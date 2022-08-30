ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

By Matty Willz
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69.

To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.

Originally from Philadelphia, Silver B spent time growing up in the Lee-Harvard area. He was working at Voice-It Radio as a host of Kings and Queens of the Roundtable.

Silver B was very politically active, and served as the Entertainment Director for Congressman Louis Stokes’ 21st Congressional District Caucus. He was the cousin of Congresswoman Shontel Brown.

Our prayers and condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of Silver B.

Comments / 58

Diane Yettke
4d ago

He was a good man and helped a lot of people. Was always so nice to me. Made such a difference in the community. Rest in piece. I am sure you are in a better place. ❤️

Reply(1)
11
S.Parr
4d ago

wow i grew up around silver b and my mom did a lot of singing and shows with him. he was part of the show wagon where kids in the neighborhood dance , sang, poetry,etc for the recreation centers in northeast Ohio. may ihe RIP

Reply(4)
8
Bill Johnson
4d ago

What in the world are the negative comments for. This man was always a positive good person. If you have a negative comment then say what it is, or if you're a coward, your stupid comment explains who you are. Rest in peace Silver B.

Reply
6
 

