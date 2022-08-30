Read full article on original website
Black Lives Matter Members Oppose Lacey Medical Records Subpoenas
Two Black Lives Matter members are seeking to block lawyers for former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacey, from obtaining some of their medical records in a lawsuit filed after David Lacey allegedly pointed a gun at demonstrators outside the family home in 2020.
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
LAPD Officer’s Suit Alleges Obstruction of Justice by Councilwoman
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging he experienced backlash for complaining about what he maintains was an attempt by City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to interfere with his attempt to serve a search warrant on a marijuana business. Senior Lead Officer Cesar Contreras filed the retaliation suit...
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday. “For some time now, suspects have been stealing the private account...
Lancaster Mother Allegedly Absconds with Boy Ahead of DCFS Removal
Authorities sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother in Lancaster before child welfare workers could take him. “There was an immediate removal order from DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) when the suspect left the hospital with the child prior to the removal,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…Felon Admits 1995 Riverside Rape
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-convict who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman in 1995 pleaded guilty to forcible rape and kidnapping. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale admitted the charges under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors indicated that sentence-enhancing allegations...
Three Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
Two men and a woman were in custody Thursday in connection with the killing of a homeless double-amputee in a wheelchair outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s restaurant. The men — Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles — were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputy Near Inglewood
Sheriff’s homicide investigators Saturday are investigating the shooting of an armed suspect by a deputy in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of West 108th Street near Western Avenue regarding a man with a gun call and found a suspect between 35-45 years old armed with a firearm, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Two Critically Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting
Two men in their 20s are in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery early Friday in North Hollywood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded just after midnight to the 11100 block of Califa Street where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LA City Council Appoints Heather Hutt to Fill Vacant 10th District Seat
The Los Angeles City Council Friday appointed Heather Hutt to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, filling in for the suspended Mark Ridley-Thomas — and giving the South Los Angeles district a voting representative on the body for the first time in over a month. The...
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
Woman Barricaded at Residence in Lancaster
SWAT teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have joined a crisis negotiating team at the site of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon early Thursday in Lancaster. The special tactical team was called at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist...
Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame Identified
A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot near the Hollywood Walk of Fame was identified Thursday. Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. “Detectives believe that the deceased...
Man Shot by Deputies in Florence-Firestone Identified
A 41-year old man with a machete who was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in the Florence-Firestone area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Deputies were called to a business in the 9100 block of Graham Avenue at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man armed with a machete attempting to assault employees, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Killed By Vehicle in Gardena
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. It...
Woman Killed When 50-Foot Boat Sinks Off Catalina Island
A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected
Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
