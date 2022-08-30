A SPRINGFIELD MAN HAS COME FORWARD TO AUTHORITIES AS THE CAUSE OF A SOFT LOCKDOWN OF SEVERAL SCHOOLS TUESDAY. THE 19-OLD’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED, BUT HE ADMITTED TO BEING THE SUBJECT IN THE VIDEO OF A MAN WALKING WITH A GUN IN THE AREA OF COOK AND NEW STREETS.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO