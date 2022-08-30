ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

E-title idea

A candidate for Illinois secretary of state says there’s still far too much paperwork and delay in that office. State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington), told a news conference in Springfield Thursday his lien-and-title modernization would be similar to something he passed in the legislature. “We created the electronic filing...
ILLINOIS STATE
Snowbirds wanted

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
ILLINOIS STATE
Migrants bussed from Texas to Chicago

Chicago officials say 75 immigrants have arrived in the city on buses from Texas, as part of an aggressive border policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that the migrants arrived Wednesday night and that the city has welcomed them and will make sure they receive shelter and food.
CHICAGO, IL
It was just a BB gun

A SPRINGFIELD MAN HAS COME FORWARD TO AUTHORITIES AS THE CAUSE OF A SOFT LOCKDOWN OF SEVERAL SCHOOLS TUESDAY. THE 19-OLD’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED, BUT HE ADMITTED TO BEING THE SUBJECT IN THE VIDEO OF A MAN WALKING WITH A GUN IN THE AREA OF COOK AND NEW STREETS.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
117 grams of meth confiscated

During the early morning hours Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. Deputies made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel Vickery of Raymond. Deputies took Vickery into custody for outstanding warrants. With the assistance of Montgomery County Deputy...
RAYMOND, IL

