SUMMERVILLE | Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Friday night. “Their quarterback is an unbelievable player,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “He is one of the best junior quarterbacks, if not the best, in the state and I thought our linebackers and defensive players in general did a good job stopping him. We thought he might score two or three touchdowns just because of the things he can do, but we were able to contain him to one.”

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO