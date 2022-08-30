Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Plans To Honor This Former Legendary Coach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Guy Hunt Jr. enjoyed being a grandfather and great-grandfather
Lewis Guy Hunt Jr. died at his home Sept. 1 with his wife at his side. Mr. Hunt enjoyed his hobbies of golfing, fishing and, above all, serving as captain of their Camano trawler, the “Cinjen”. He enjoyed being a grandfather to his granddaughter, Jennifer M. Fehn, who...
myhorrynews.com
Linda C. Boyd Parker was known as a tough teacher in Horry County schools
A Celebration of Life for Linda C. Boyd Parker, 77, will be held Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. in Trinity United Methodist Church. Born Oct. 8, 1944, Linda passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior on the morning of Sept. 1 in Murrells Inlet. The oldest child of...
myhorrynews.com
Huge Shriners parade to traverse Ocean Blvd.
Thousands of Shriners will converge on Myrtle Beach Sept. 15-17 The South Atlantic Shrine Association returns to Myrtle Beach Sept. 15-17 for their 49th Fall Festival annual meeting. Thousands of Shriners and their families from seven states will head to the Grand Strand for three days of meetings and fun.
myhorrynews.com
Vintage Market Days returns to Myrtle Beach Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina will be returning to the Myrtle Beach Sports Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Sept. 30 is VIP-day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. when ticket holders get in a half hour early. Saturday and Sunday are general admission days from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach moving forward with next steps in downtown revitalization
The revitalization of downtown Myrtle Beach has reached a turning point. During a workshop meeting Thursday, city council members were provided an update on improvements involving the Arts & Innovation District and surrounding areas. Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said phase 1B for the downtown master plan is underway, focusing...
myhorrynews.com
Beach’n Chili Fest returns to B&C Pavilion Sept. 23-25
The Beach ‘n Chili Fest is returning to the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on Sept. 23-25. If you like chili, it’s the best place in the world to be—literally. The chili fest is the site of the World Championship Chili Cook-off. This fall marks the second...
myhorrynews.com
Demolitions continue in downtown Myrtle Beach
Demolition continues on Myrtle Beach’s recently acquired property, but redevelopment is still up in the air for the downtown area. Earlier this week, demolition crews began tearing down the Oasis Motel on 7th Avenue North. The Sea Palms, located across the street from the Oasis, is next after asbestos abatement, or removal.
myhorrynews.com
Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival Sept. 24
Food, music and lots of fun are on tap when the second annual ‘Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival’ kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. festival-goers can enjoy shopping at arts and crafts booths while listening to live music. The festival will be held on...
RELATED PEOPLE
myhorrynews.com
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
myhorrynews.com
Lakewood Camping Resort Grillers Cup is Sept. 23-24
The 8th Annual Grillers Cup BBQ competition will take place Sept. 23-24 at the Lakewood Camping Resort. The fun is billed as the Hot Pickin’ Finger Lickin’ BBQ Cookoff. First place winners in the Saturday Pork Butt Competition will receive a trophy, $1,500 and free entry into next year’s competition.
myhorrynews.com
Ashley Ridge tops Conway
SUMMERVILLE | Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Friday night. “Their quarterback is an unbelievable player,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “He is one of the best junior quarterbacks, if not the best, in the state and I thought our linebackers and defensive players in general did a good job stopping him. We thought he might score two or three touchdowns just because of the things he can do, but we were able to contain him to one.”
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach City Council, planning commission looking to build relationship after turmoil
Myrtle Beach's planning commission and city council agreed Thursday that the two groups should work together, despite the turmoil of the last two months that saw the council oust the commission chairman and two commissioners resign. The two sides discussed how to collaborate during a joint workshop Thursday. But some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
2022 Fall Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show
If you want the latest in home improvements, want to build a house, find out about landscaping or even how to cook your favorite dish, you can find it all and more this month at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. For the 10th year, the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association...
myhorrynews.com
Crab Daddy’s, Dinoland Cafe offer unique dining experiences
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience you may be surprised to know the Grand Strand is home to not one, but two such restaurants. Crab Daddy’s, located near Murrells Inlet, and Dinoland Café, in Myrtle Beach underwent a total transformation over the winter and now both restaurants feature themed venues certain to entertain kids of all ages.
myhorrynews.com
How Reese White and Grayson McCall came up big against Army for CCU in front of a record crowd
Coastal Carolina fans showed up Saturday night for the Chanticleers’ 2022 season-opening game against Army, and Reese White showed out. With sophomore Braydon Bennett missing the game due to an injury, and Aaron Bedgood injured during the game after just one rush, the run game was left largely to the senior from Sandy Springs, Georgia.
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach pulls away from St. James to pick up first win of season
Strong running by senior quarterback Tre Dunn and by junior running back Malachi Washington led the Myrtle Beach Seahawks to a 37-21 win over the St. James Sharks Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The win improved the Seahawks' record to 1-2 with an away game coming up next...
myhorrynews.com
Loris steamrolls South Columbus to improve to 3-0
TABOR CITY (N.C.) | Coming into the season, all the talk surrounding Loris football focused on the Lions’ defense. Seven starters returning. Veteran linebackers and defensive backs. Speed everywhere. On Friday night, the offense wanted a word. The Lions found success both on the ground and through the air...
myhorrynews.com
Green Sea Floyds secures first win, blanks Mullins
Green Sea Floyds picked up its first win of the season Friday, defeating Mullins 40-0. Trojans head coach Joey Price was pleased to see his side in the win column. “Winning is good for everybody,” he said. “It’s like you know you’re tasting something bitter and somebody throws some sugar on it. That’s good.”
myhorrynews.com
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Loris (2-0) at South Columbus (1-1) Last meeting | Loris 15, South Columbus 6 (2019) About the game | Loris was able to resume each of its three biggest non-region rivalries this year, getting games against Green Sea Floyds, North Myrtle Beach and South Columbus back on the schedule. Moving to 3-0 against that crowd would be a huge step forward in terms of confidence for a squad that is clearly as talented as it has been in years. The addition of Randall Bellamy back to this offense also showed how important he was against the Chiefs last week. He caught four passes for 125 yards and put renewed faith into this team that it could stretch the field. In turn, that will do wonders for the Lions’ running game.
Comments / 0