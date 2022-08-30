Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
After `Divisive’ Week, LA Council Appoints Heather Hutt to 10th District Seat
The Los Angeles City Council Friday appointed Heather Hutt to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, filling in for the suspended Mark Ridley-Thomas — and giving the South Los Angeles district a voting representative on the body for the first time in over a month. The...
mynewsla.com
Black Lives Matter Members Oppose Lacey Medical Records Subpoenas
Two Black Lives Matter members are seeking to block lawyers for former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacey, from obtaining some of their medical records in a lawsuit filed after David Lacey allegedly pointed a gun at demonstrators outside the family home in 2020.
mynewsla.com
LA On Track for Transition to Carbon-Free Energy by 2035, LADWP Reports
Los Angeles remains on track to reach its target of 100% carbon-free energy by 2035, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported during a council committee meeting Thursday. The goal is part of “LA100,” which seeks a future where the city is powered by 100% renewable, carbon-free energy....
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected
Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
mynewsla.com
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
mynewsla.com
Christopher Columbus’ Name to be Removed From Stretch of I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
mynewsla.com
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Due for Corona Woman Accused of Defrauding Banks
A Corona woman accused of working with a former United States Postal Service mail carrier to defraud banks out of more than $200,000 via the theft of debit cards from the carrier’s mail route is expected to be arraigned Thursday on federal charges. Michalea “Miichii Bee” Barksdale, 33, allegedly...
mynewsla.com
Labor Day Travel Crunch Begins; LAX Anticipates Strong Passenger Numbers
High gas prices and crowded airports won’t deter millions of Southern Californians from heading out of town for the Labor Day weekend, with the travel crunch beginning Thursday on local freeways and at Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they anticipate 102,000 people to pass through security checkpoints...
mynewsla.com
Glendale Power Officials Warn of Possible Rolling Blackouts During Heat Wave
Amid a statewide call for residents to cut back on their electricity use during the heat wave, Glendale Water and Power officials warned Friday the utility may be forced to implement rolling blackouts early next week if customers don’t conserve. The utility issued the warning Friday morning in hopes...
mynewsla.com
Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display
A four-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam will be removed and replaced with a new display intended to replicate all the features of the original, which was created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday, officials said Thursday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on...
mynewsla.com
Woman Barricaded at Residence in Lancaster
SWAT teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have joined a crisis negotiating team at the site of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon early Thursday in Lancaster. The special tactical team was called at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist...
mynewsla.com
5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained
A brush fire that scorched 5,208 acres in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic was 12% contained Thursday, authorities said. The Route Fire began about noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures had been reported damaged as of Wednesday night. A news conference was planned by fire officials at 10 a.m.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer’s Suit Alleges Obstruction of Justice by Councilwoman
A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging he experienced backlash for complaining about what he maintains was an attempt by City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez to interfere with his attempt to serve a search warrant on a marijuana business. Senior Lead Officer Cesar Contreras filed the retaliation suit...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday. The pedestrian was identified by county authorities as Rudy Diaz, 51. His city of residence was not known. Diaz was struck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Street and died at...
mynewsla.com
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Calimesa
One person was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calimesa, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a major injury traffic accident at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Singleton Road and Bryant Street. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…Felon Admits 1995 Riverside Rape
One Year Ago Today (September 3, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-convict who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman in 1995 pleaded guilty to forcible rape and kidnapping. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale admitted the charges under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors indicated that sentence-enhancing allegations...
