Effingham Radio
Effingham Noon Rotarians Learned About Missions Work In Africa And The PAVE Project In Recent Meetings
Effingham Noon Rotarians learned about missions work in Africa and the PAVE project in Effingham in the past two weeks. On August 24th, Rotarian Norbert Soltwedel introduced club members to Britt Odemba, a missionary for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Kenya. The school where Britt works began with 20 students in 2013 and has grown to more than 360 students. Britt, her husband and their two children were in the area to visit with Norbert and Sunrise Rotary’s Kevin Miller, who visited Kenya in recent years as part of a Rotary helping endeavor.
Effingham Radio
Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 Announces New Board Chair
After five years of service as Board Chair of the Local Workforce Innovation Board 23, Pat Click handed over the role of Chairman of the Board to Gareld Bilyew. The Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 is a business-led policy and oversight board for workforce development programs and services across the 13 counties of Local Workforce Innovation Area 23 (LWIA 23). The Board is selected and reviewed by the Consortium of Chief Elected Officials (CEO). On June 20, 2022, the Local Workforce Innovation Board 23 voted in favor of electing Gareld Bilyew as the new Board Chair. Bilyew, who joined the Board in 2013, succeeds Pat Click, of McKellar, Robertson, McCarty, & Click Insurance, Ltd., who served as Chair since 2017.
Effingham Radio
Marshall Public Library Summer Reading Program Had Most Successful Year Yet
Many local children completed the reading incentive portion of Marshall Public Library’s Summer Reading Program…and had a lot of fun doing it! Each week when they turned in a completed reading log they had the chance to spin the prize wheel and take home a small prize. Children, teens, and adults alike enjoyed the many exciting programs with the theme of “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” This year proved to be a record breaking year with 50,600 minutes of reading logged, 1,564 attendees at our programs.
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K9 Zero to Get Donation of Body Armor
The following was posted on the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. “Fayette County Sheriff’s Office K9 Zero will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Zero’s vest is sponsored by Cabot Corporation...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
Effingham Radio
Firefighter Rusty Teaches Children About Fire Safety
This August, children joined Firefighter Rusty at Marshall Public Library for fire safety education. In partnership with the Illinois Fire Departments and American Library Association, two special book read alouds, with activity, gave children an opportunity to learn all about fire safety and also spend time with a real firefighter! Firefighter Rusty brought his firefighter gear for kids to see, touch and even try on. An added bonus was that he also brought his firetruck for kids to explore!
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Effingham Radio
City Of Newton Announces Upcoming Road Closure
Indiana Railroad has requested a road closure to do some necessary maintenance work to the IL 130 crossing in Newton. Anticipated dates are September 12 – 17, 2022. Please follow the designated IDOT detour routes of Martin/Foster/Hutton and Wilson/Scott. For this reason, there will be NO PARKING on Wilson...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
Effingham Radio
Marjorie C. Huckabee, 95
Marjorie C. Huckabee age 95 of Speedway, Indiana formerly of Newton passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 in Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Brooks Cemetery, rural Jasper County with Bro. Scotty Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10th at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Aaron Jones Named As State’s Attorney
In a special Effingham County Board meeting, The official announcement was made that Aaron Jones will succeed Brian Kibler as State’s Attorney. Kibler resigned to take office as Effingham County Resident Circuit Judge. Assistant State’s Attorney Rob Scales will serve as interim state’s attorney until Jones is sworn-in. Jones said it is “an honor and a privilege to serve,” stating that he was born and raised in Effingham.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Effingham Radio
Visit Effingham Hosts Corvette Funfest Pre-Party
Visit Effingham will be hosting the Corvette Funfest Pre-Party at the Effingham Performance Center from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. Corvette enthusiasts and residents are welcome to attend and help us kick off a weekend of classic cars!. Mid America Motorworks will lead a cruise-in...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Altamont Police arrested 28 year old Cory A. Adams of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant for battery/physical contact. Cory posted bond was released. Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Beau A. Davis of Casey for possession of 5-15g of meth and delivery of 5-15g of meth. Beau was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
police1.com
Arrests made in firearm theft ring targeting Ill. police squad cars
DECATUR, Ill. — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff's Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
wsmiradio.com
Raymond Man Arrested on Meth Trafficking and Other Charges
During the early morning hours of September 1 st , 2022 Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation,. Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver of the...
Pana Police make burglary arrest
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police Department arrested a man they suspect was responsible for multiple break-ins. Nathaniel Bain of Pana was arrested in connection to a burglary at Shasteen’s Citgo gas station and convenience store on August 31st. After the back entrance of the store was kicked in, officers responded to the burglary alarm […]
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Wednesday August 31st
BSE DEFEATED MULBERRY GROVE 14-12 WP- FORBES 2.1 IP 1 R 0 H 3 BB 4 K’S.
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
