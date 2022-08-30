ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Reagor reveals new Vikings jersey number, meaning

New Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor detailed the reason behind the new number he will wear for the team. With their initial 53-player roster submitted by the Aug. 30 deadline, the Minnesota Vikings decided to make an additional move, specifically to bring in reinforcements in their passing offense. The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. This is a chance for Reagor to revitalize his career after not being able to catch on with the Eagles.
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad

For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other. David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad. Blough and Tim Boyle...
Bears Claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off Waivers from Vikings

The Chicago Bears added another piece to their offense on Thursday afternoon. The wide receiver corps will indeed get a boost after N'Keal Harry was placed on injured reserve. General manager Ryan Poles claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings. Smith-Marsette, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the...
Vikings assistant coach on former HC Mike Zimmer: 'It became toxic'

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer at the end of the 2021 season, which seems to have come as a relief to the bulk of the organization. In fact, things were so bad that even one of Zimmer’s assistant coaches was comfortable throwing the former coach under the bus.
