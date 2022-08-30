ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

wvxu.org

Ohio is helping people with disabilities find jobs

States from across the country are trying to model Ohio as it helps some of the 1.7 million Ohioans with disabilities find work. Just before the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order making the state a disability inclusion state. What does that mean? Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin Miller says one main goal is to help people with disabilities get a job.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Sheryl Long unanimously confirmed as Cincinnati City Manager

Cincinnati Council voted unanimously Thursday to confirm Sheryl Long as the next city manager. Mayor Aftab Pureval started a national search for a new manager when he took office in January. Twenty-one people applied for the job. Long was one of two finalists, along with Interim City Manager John Curp, who has been serving since January.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Navigating Riverfest: How to get there, and how to get home

Riverfest returns to the banks of the Ohio River this Sunday. It's one of the biggest events in the area and ends with a free fireworks show over the river. Cincinnati, Newport and Covington police all say they're ready for the event, and want those coming to be ready, too. Coolers, grills, tents, big umbrellas and large chairs are prohibited. Pets should be left at home. Drones, laser pointers and other electronic devices, and your own fireworks are all forbidden too. Police say don't bring roller skates, rollerblades, scooters, motorized vehicles or bicycles.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

'People aren't afraid to have tattoos' anymore. Cincinnatians flock to Tattoo Festival to see the latest ink

Tattoo artists have come from as far away as Italy and Poland to design, ink, and show off their work for this weekend’s Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Convention. Organizer and promoter Troy Timpel, who bills himself as a “punk rock skateboard kid who got his first tattoo when he turned 18,” says tattooing has just exploded in popularity in the last decade. He says one in three Americans has one.
CINCINNATI, OH

