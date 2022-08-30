Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
wvxu.org
Younger Ohioans are registering to vote in big numbers after U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling
There’s been a flood of people registering to vote since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health in June striking down the right to abortion. Even though this midterm year with a Democratic president was predicted to be good for Republicans, the data in Ohio and some other states is suggesting something else.
wvxu.org
Ohio is helping people with disabilities find jobs
States from across the country are trying to model Ohio as it helps some of the 1.7 million Ohioans with disabilities find work. Just before the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order making the state a disability inclusion state. What does that mean? Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin Miller says one main goal is to help people with disabilities get a job.
wvxu.org
Alleged juror misconduct in Sittenfeld trial, Cincinnati's new city manager and more top stories
P.G. Sittenfeld’s public corruption trial ended in a conviction, but the legal battle is not over. His attorneys are alleging juror misconduct and now it’s before a judge. WCPO 9 I-Team Reporter Paula Christian joins us to talk about the latest in the case. An abortion clinic in...
wvxu.org
Slip-sliding away: Why we're 'Living with Landslides' in Greater Cincinnati
Laure Quinlivan — the former award-winning investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member — didn't know this region was one of the four worst landside hazards in the United States until she began researching her Living with Landslides documentary. You probably didn't know that either. And it's all...
wvxu.org
UC to add more ADA compliant seating at Nippert Stadium following discrimination dispute
Former Cincinnati Council member Kevin Flynn says he's reached a deal with UC and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. Flynn filed a complaint against UC in 2021 over a lack of accessibility at Nippert Stadium. Flynn first brought up the issue after attending the UC v. UCLA football game in...
wvxu.org
John Curp, temporary city manager, is leaving Cincinnati employment with a $400k payout
Outgoing Interim Cincinnati City Manager John Curp is leaving city employment and taking a sizable severance payment with him. The contract council approved in January promised Curp a senior management level position making a certain amount of money or a lump sum payment; he was one of two finalists for the job.
wvxu.org
Sheryl Long unanimously confirmed as Cincinnati City Manager
Cincinnati Council voted unanimously Thursday to confirm Sheryl Long as the next city manager. Mayor Aftab Pureval started a national search for a new manager when he took office in January. Twenty-one people applied for the job. Long was one of two finalists, along with Interim City Manager John Curp, who has been serving since January.
wvxu.org
Blood need even greater because Hoxworth will not collect donations three times in September
Hoxworth Blood Center won't be collecting blood on three days they normally would have this month. Monday is Labor Day and the center is closed. And Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Oh says on September 14 and 15, collections will stop as Hoxworth goes dark. “We are very busy at...
wvxu.org
Navigating Riverfest: How to get there, and how to get home
Riverfest returns to the banks of the Ohio River this Sunday. It's one of the biggest events in the area and ends with a free fireworks show over the river. Cincinnati, Newport and Covington police all say they're ready for the event, and want those coming to be ready, too. Coolers, grills, tents, big umbrellas and large chairs are prohibited. Pets should be left at home. Drones, laser pointers and other electronic devices, and your own fireworks are all forbidden too. Police say don't bring roller skates, rollerblades, scooters, motorized vehicles or bicycles.
wvxu.org
'People aren't afraid to have tattoos' anymore. Cincinnatians flock to Tattoo Festival to see the latest ink
Tattoo artists have come from as far away as Italy and Poland to design, ink, and show off their work for this weekend’s Cincinnati Tattoo Arts Convention. Organizer and promoter Troy Timpel, who bills himself as a “punk rock skateboard kid who got his first tattoo when he turned 18,” says tattooing has just exploded in popularity in the last decade. He says one in three Americans has one.
