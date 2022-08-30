Riverfest returns to the banks of the Ohio River this Sunday. It's one of the biggest events in the area and ends with a free fireworks show over the river. Cincinnati, Newport and Covington police all say they're ready for the event, and want those coming to be ready, too. Coolers, grills, tents, big umbrellas and large chairs are prohibited. Pets should be left at home. Drones, laser pointers and other electronic devices, and your own fireworks are all forbidden too. Police say don't bring roller skates, rollerblades, scooters, motorized vehicles or bicycles.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO