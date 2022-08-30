ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
Honolulu, HI
Industry
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student

Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii woman gets lucky, winning progressive Double Diamond jackpot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reels lined up for one lucky Hawaii woman visiting Las Vegas. With a $15 total bet, the woman — who requested to remain anonymous — hit a progressive jackpot after all three double diamond symbols lined up on the payline at the Fremont Hotel & Casino last week Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels. This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues. SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy