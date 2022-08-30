Read full article on original website
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Honolulu Little League team shares experience of becoming world champs
HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022) One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
Electric rates to fall across Hawaii, except Oahu
Hawaiian Electric said falling gas prices will finally trickle into relief for customers in September.
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
A celebration ‘bigger and better than ever before’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — That's how Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 little league world series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, September 8.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Some restaurants seeking exemptions to food ware ordinance
No more extensions, city officials said the food ware ordinance banning disposable foam and plastic take-out containers goes into effect next week.
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
Many in the Ocean Pointe community are worried about getting priced out of their own homes over time...and that an influx of people will dramatically effect quality of life. Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents. The world's biggest wave pool is set to be...
LIST: Yelp’s 10 Best Pupus on Maui
Yelp ranks the best pupu spots within a region and came out with their list of best pupu near Kihei for August 2022.
the university of hawai'i system
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
Hawaii woman gets lucky, winning progressive Double Diamond jackpot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reels lined up for one lucky Hawaii woman visiting Las Vegas. With a $15 total bet, the woman — who requested to remain anonymous — hit a progressive jackpot after all three double diamond symbols lined up on the payline at the Fremont Hotel & Casino last week Thursday.
SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels. This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues. SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial...
