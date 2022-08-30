Read full article on original website
Community-Wide Project Focused on Lessons of the Holocaust and Relevant Messages Includes Event on September 1
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 1, 2022) — The media are invited to the private opening of Anne Frank: A History for Today on Thursday, September 1, 6PM, at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa. Light refreshments will be served. Program presenters will have tables showcasing their events,...
Riverssance Festival, Gallery Openings, PASS Coming
Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is coming up quickly on September 17 and 18. For two days, we transform Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport into an art collectors dream. Over seventy fine-art vendors, four incredible food-vendors, live music, and local wine and craft beer. Plus, we even have children’s activities from ArtsBasics! Riverssance is a great way to enjoy some time outside, meet great artists, grow your art collection, and support the arts. Interested in helping out and getting a free Riverssance t-shirt and free admission? Click here to volunteer! Your admission to Riverssance ($5 for one day or $8 for a two-day pass) supports the wide range of arts programming from Quad City Arts.
Happy Joe’s Continues Its Transformational Journey
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 2, 2022) — Over the last eighteen months, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has signed more franchise agreements and opened more new locations than during the entire previous decade. The brand’s take-out and delivery sales are greater than pre-pandemic levels, and it has successfully started expanding overseas. The vast majority of Happy Joe’s fifty-plus locations are highly profitable, with its franchise restaurants leading the way having recently remodeled or are in the process of upgrading to the brand’s modern new design, leading to higher guest satisfaction.
Monmouth College's Growing Fighting Scots Marching Band Ready to Start Season
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (September 1, 2022) — Good musicians will be playing songs about bad men when the Monmouth College Fighting Scots Marching Band makes its football game début under new director John Eckstine this Saturday night at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. The band, which has nearly doubled in...
