Davenport, IA

Riverssance Festival, Gallery Openings, PASS Coming

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is coming up quickly on September 17 and 18. For two days, we transform Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport into an art collectors dream. Over seventy fine-art vendors, four incredible food-vendors, live music, and local wine and craft beer. Plus, we even have children’s activities from ArtsBasics! Riverssance is a great way to enjoy some time outside, meet great artists, grow your art collection, and support the arts. Interested in helping out and getting a free Riverssance t-shirt and free admission? Click here to volunteer! Your admission to Riverssance ($5 for one day or $8 for a two-day pass) supports the wide range of arts programming from Quad City Arts.
DAVENPORT, IA
Happy Joe’s Continues Its Transformational Journey

BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 2, 2022) — Over the last eighteen months, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has signed more franchise agreements and opened more new locations than during the entire previous decade. The brand’s take-out and delivery sales are greater than pre-pandemic levels, and it has successfully started expanding overseas. The vast majority of Happy Joe’s fifty-plus locations are highly profitable, with its franchise restaurants leading the way having recently remodeled or are in the process of upgrading to the brand’s modern new design, leading to higher guest satisfaction.
BETTENDORF, IA

