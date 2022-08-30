Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is coming up quickly on September 17 and 18. For two days, we transform Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport into an art collectors dream. Over seventy fine-art vendors, four incredible food-vendors, live music, and local wine and craft beer. Plus, we even have children’s activities from ArtsBasics! Riverssance is a great way to enjoy some time outside, meet great artists, grow your art collection, and support the arts. Interested in helping out and getting a free Riverssance t-shirt and free admission? Click here to volunteer! Your admission to Riverssance ($5 for one day or $8 for a two-day pass) supports the wide range of arts programming from Quad City Arts.

