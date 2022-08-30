ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socastee, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WMBF

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday night is here, which means plenty of high school football action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Check back for score updates and then catch Extra Point at 11:15 p.m.!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Myrtle Beach 37, St....
HIGH SCHOOL
country1037fm.com

South Carolina University Welcomes Largest Incoming Class in 6 Years

Back to school! One South Carolina university has welcomed its largest group of incoming freshmen in 6 years! That’s right, the school is getting big. Charleston Southern University in Charleston, SC just welcomed over 1,000 new students for their current fall semester. WCBD News 2 reports that this is...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Pelion, SC
City
Estill, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Mauldin, SC
City
Socastee, SC
City
Johnsonville, SC
City
Barnwell, SC
City
Landrum, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Abbeville, SC
City
Latta, SC
City
Saluda, SC
State
South Carolina State
myhorrynews.com

S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center

When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#American Football#Dutch#Tl#Summerville Others#Ac
wbtw.com

Seen this crab? South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants your pictures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it to the agency.
SCIENCE
WSAV News 3

SCDMV: How the point system works in SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
TRAFFIC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wfmynews2.com

Man wanted for killing two people in South Carolina found in Texas nearly six months later, deputies say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Duke Energy Proposes Rate Increases for Pee Dee Area

Duke Energy is proposing a rate increase for residents in the Pee Dee region. Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of the company, says the rates would affect 172,000 customers. Under the proposal, residential bills will go up by 14.7%, while commercial and industrial customers would see an average of a 7.8% increase. If approved, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina will propose phasing the increase over a total of two years. A residential customer will see an increase of $14.36 per month starting April 1st of next year and then an additional $4.40 per month in April of 2024. According to the company, the change is part of an effort to “enhance the customer experience.” Duke Energy added that customers who struggle to pay their bill may qualify for financial assistance through several government and nonprofit programs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy