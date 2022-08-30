Duke Energy is proposing a rate increase for residents in the Pee Dee region. Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of the company, says the rates would affect 172,000 customers. Under the proposal, residential bills will go up by 14.7%, while commercial and industrial customers would see an average of a 7.8% increase. If approved, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina will propose phasing the increase over a total of two years. A residential customer will see an increase of $14.36 per month starting April 1st of next year and then an additional $4.40 per month in April of 2024. According to the company, the change is part of an effort to “enhance the customer experience.” Duke Energy added that customers who struggle to pay their bill may qualify for financial assistance through several government and nonprofit programs.

