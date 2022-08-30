Read full article on original website
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday night is here, which means plenty of high school football action across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Check back for score updates and then catch Extra Point at 11:15 p.m.!. All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Myrtle Beach 37, St....
Myrtle Beach pulls away from St. James to pick up first win of season
Strong running by senior quarterback Tre Dunn and by junior running back Malachi Washington led the Myrtle Beach Seahawks to a 37-21 win over the St. James Sharks Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The win improved the Seahawks' record to 1-2 with an away game coming up next...
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
South Carolina University Welcomes Largest Incoming Class in 6 Years
Back to school! One South Carolina university has welcomed its largest group of incoming freshmen in 6 years! That’s right, the school is getting big. Charleston Southern University in Charleston, SC just welcomed over 1,000 new students for their current fall semester. WCBD News 2 reports that this is...
Win Ed's Car Contest! Your chance to drive home the baby blue Camaro
WPDE — From giving out free pizza celebrating no hurricanes to giving away his notorious baby blue Camaro - Ed loves giving back to the Grand Strand community and wants one of you to win big!. Now is the chance to win a used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro SS with...
S.C.’s largest yard sale is Sept. 10 at MB Convention Center
When a gentleman from Georgetown bought 10-year-old Willow’s entire table at South Carolina’s Largest Yard Sale last year, she and her Nana, June Brewbaker, who was selling at a couple tables also, were beyond thrilled. The grandmother and granddaughter are regulars at the sale, and they come from...
If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Seen this crab? South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants your pictures
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it to the agency.
SCDMV: How the point system works in SC
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Not only can breaking traffic laws result in a costly ticket — it can also add points to your driving record, according to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV). The purpose of the point system is to make problem drivers improve their habits, and to protect innocent people from […]
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
Some South Carolina counties getting money to offset population decline
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lifelong Lee County Resident Jessie Hickmon said he has seen his community shrink throughout the years. "I'm looking for the day to come that they put more housing and new housing and there will be more people," said Hickmon. According to Census data, Lee County's...
South Carolina Man Arrested In Iredell County With 1.4 Pounds Of Fentanyl
IREDELL CO., N.C. — A South Carolina man is under arrest after a traffic stop conducted in Iredell County on Monday revealed he was traveling with over 1.4 pounds of Fentanyl in his vehicle, enough to potentially kill 250,000 people according to officials. On Monday, August 29th, deputies conducted...
Man wanted for killing two people in South Carolina found in Texas nearly six months later, deputies say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Early in March 2022, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for 30-year-old Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller. Deputies accused him of shooting five people. Two of them died as a result of the shots Miller allegedly fired, and the sheriff's office deemed him armed and dangerous. A $10,000 reward was offered in May 2022 for information leading to Miller's arrest.
Duke Energy Proposes Rate Increases for Pee Dee Area
Duke Energy is proposing a rate increase for residents in the Pee Dee region. Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of the company, says the rates would affect 172,000 customers. Under the proposal, residential bills will go up by 14.7%, while commercial and industrial customers would see an average of a 7.8% increase. If approved, the Public Service Commission of South Carolina will propose phasing the increase over a total of two years. A residential customer will see an increase of $14.36 per month starting April 1st of next year and then an additional $4.40 per month in April of 2024. According to the company, the change is part of an effort to “enhance the customer experience.” Duke Energy added that customers who struggle to pay their bill may qualify for financial assistance through several government and nonprofit programs.
A dozen Grand Strand restaurants featured in upcoming cooking competition series
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Ciao Italian restaurant is one of the 12 restaurants along the Grand Strand selected to participate in a new cooking competition on The Cooking Channel. ‘Chef Swap at The Beach’, hosted by celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, has contestants from each restaurant swap kitchens and create...
Police: Suspect pretends to shop before armed robbery on Two Notch Family Dollar
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Two Notch which occurred Thursday night. Detectives say the suspect came in and pretended to shop before pulling a weapon on the cashier of the store and demanding cash. According...
North Carolina correctional officer arrested after giving drugs to inmates, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Former correctional officer Caroline Nicole Lyon was arrested and charged with felony providing drugs to inmates on Wednesday, after an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Lyon was employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections. An...
