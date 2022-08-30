Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Persists Across Southland, Sweaty Labor Day Expected
Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The NWS reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
mynewsla.com
Flex Alert in Effect for Third Straight Day Friday
As a heat wave continues to grip the Southland and drive up air-conditioner use, a Flex Alert calling for voluntary power conservation to reduce strain on the state’s electric grid will be in effect for a third straight day Friday. The California Independent System Operator — which manages the...
mynewsla.com
LA On Track for Transition to Carbon-Free Energy by 2035, LADWP Reports
Los Angeles remains on track to reach its target of 100% carbon-free energy by 2035, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported during a council committee meeting Thursday. The goal is part of “LA100,” which seeks a future where the city is powered by 100% renewable, carbon-free energy....
mynewsla.com
Christopher Columbus’ Name to be Removed From Stretch of I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
mynewsla.com
Flex Alert in Effect for 2nd Day; Another Conservation Alert Called for Friday
A Flex Alert calling for voluntary power conservation to reduce strain on the state’s electricity grid took effect for a second consecutive day Thursday, and the high heat prompted yet another alert that’ll be in effect Friday afternoon. Responding to the heat wave that has driven up temperatures...
mynewsla.com
The Big Bake: Heat Wave Keeps Grip on Southland
A prolonged and prodigious heat wave will continue to bake the Southland Thursday — one day after record-setting temperatures were recorded in some areas and a state-wide Flex Alert was issued to minimize strain on the power grid. More of the same searing conditions are in store through the...
mynewsla.com
Famed Prado Dam Mural Slated for Replacement with New Display
A four-decade-old patriotic mural in Corona’s Prado Dam will be removed and replaced with a new display intended to replicate all the features of the original, which was created by a phalanx of volunteers to celebrate America’s 200th birthday, officials said Thursday. The famed Bicentennial Mural painted on...
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Prompts 2nd Straight Flex Alert for Thursday
With searing heat driving up air-conditioner use across California, the manager of the state’s power grid has called for another Flex Alert Thursday, urging residents to conserve as much electricity as possible from 4 to 9 p.m. A Flex Alert within those hours was also called on Wednesday —...
mynewsla.com
Black Lives Matter Members Oppose Lacey Medical Records Subpoenas
Two Black Lives Matter members are seeking to block lawyers for former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her husband, David Lacey, from obtaining some of their medical records in a lawsuit filed after David Lacey allegedly pointed a gun at demonstrators outside the family home in 2020.
mynewsla.com
Glendale Power Officials Warn of Possible Rolling Blackouts During Heat Wave
Amid a statewide call for residents to cut back on their electricity use during the heat wave, Glendale Water and Power officials warned Friday the utility may be forced to implement rolling blackouts early next week if customers don’t conserve. The utility issued the warning Friday morning in hopes...
mynewsla.com
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
mynewsla.com
Metrolink Offers Discounted Tickets for EBT Card Holders
Metrolink is offering a 50% discount on tickets to those who have California Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards starting Thursday. The discount will apply to all Metrolink tickets and passes and riders can use their EBT cards at station machines to purchase tickets. A grant from the Low Carbon Transit...
mynewsla.com
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
mynewsla.com
5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained
A brush fire that scorched 5,208 acres in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic was 12% contained Thursday, authorities said. The Route Fire began about noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures had been reported damaged as of Wednesday night. A news conference was planned by fire officials at 10 a.m.
mynewsla.com
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
mynewsla.com
After `Divisive’ Week, LA Council Appoints Heather Hutt to 10th District Seat
The Los Angeles City Council Friday appointed Heather Hutt to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, filling in for the suspended Mark Ridley-Thomas — and giving the South Los Angeles district a voting representative on the body for the first time in over a month. The...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed When 50-Foot Boat Sinks Off Catalina Island
A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Riverside Collision
Authorities Friday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Riverside. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 10:58 p.m. Thursday to Van Buren Boulevard and Mockingbird Canyon, where they found a motorcycle and a pickup had collided, according to the Riverside Fire Authority. Christopher Garcia...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday. The pedestrian was identified by county authorities as Rudy Diaz, 51. His city of residence was not known. Diaz was struck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Street and died at...
