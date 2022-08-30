HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One of the most memorable performances with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for John Jones is the first one after it was chartered in 1970. Jones, 72, who is now the principal horn player for the symphony orchestra, was a student at Marshall University at the time. The concert was performed on May 2, 1971, in the Huntington Galleries. The symphony was then known as the Huntington Chamber Orchestra. The group would later change its name around the turn of the century.

