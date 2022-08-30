Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90
A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Fire closes westbound I-90 near Vantage Bridge, detour in place
VANTAGE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 was closed for a brief time Thursday night due to fires in the area. However, Washington State Patrol reports the roadway has reopened. Last updated: Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
nbcrightnow.com
US 97 near Toppenish reopens for Labor Day weekend
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened the stretch of US 97 being worked on near Toppenish, just in time for Labor Day weekend travel. One mile of the highway was closed near milepost 60, south of Toppenish, to replace a blocked culvert. The culvert...
nbcrightnow.com
Naches Fire responds to multi-car crash on White Pass
WHITE PASS, Wash. - The Naches Fire Department is reminding everyone to drive carefully over the pass after responding to a multi-car crash in front of Rimrock Lake Resort on September 1. Traffic was delayed for about 45 minutes. Only minor injuries were reported. NFD wants people to drive extra...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg to trim trees near power lines in September
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The City of Ellensburg Light Department is letting residents know that they will be trimming trees in and around the city beginning Monday, September, 12th. A contractor will be trimming trees for the city that could impact power lines to minimize possible outages and safety hazards. There is...
kpq.com
Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
ncwlife.com
PUDs warn of fluctuating Columbia River flows this weekend
Boaters and recreationists using the Columbia River around Wenatchee should be wary of changing water levels this weekend. The PUDs that maintain river flow in the Wenatchee Valley are warning that summer heat and energy demands may force water level fluctuations around hydropower dams, including Rock Island, Rocky Reach and Wells Dam.
75-Year-Old Kenneth Charley Nichols Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The officials stated that a van went off the roadway and rolled multiple times at 19011 Cottonwood Canyon Road. The driver of the white van was pronounced dead by the paramedics at the scene. Deputies have identified the victim as Kenneth Charley Nichols, 75. The officials reported that the victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Strong winds pushed the Irving Peak Fire to the west Wednesday
Wind gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour pushed the Irving Peak Fire about a mile-and-a-half west Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said that fire, one of two above Lake Wenatchee, has burned 2,239 acres since being ignited by lightning Aug. 11. The nearby White River Fire has burned 1,165 acres and saw little growth Wednesday.
Chronicle
Fire 7 Miles From Packwood Sees ‘Rapid Growth,’ Forest Service Says
The Goat Rocks Fire, located within the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District about 7 miles northeast of Packwood, increased in size Friday as weather patterns shifted, according to the Forest Service. “An unstable atmosphere associated with a red flag warning led to rapid growth of the fire. The fire is now...
ncwlife.com
Vehicle suspected in earlier hit-and-run crashes off I-90
A vehicle police had been looking for in an earlier hit-and-run incident crashed and burst into flames off Interstate 90 this afternoon. The wreck and fire, which has spread to nearby brush, are in the westbound Dodson Road off-ramp west of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the...
nbcrightnow.com
Grant county experiencing 911 outages
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- Grant County is currently experiencing intermittent 911 outages. If callers can't get through in an emergency, they should call 509-762-1160.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
KIMA TV
Crash on Nob Hill involves 4 cars, leaves 1 tipped over
YAKIMA-- Fire officials responded to a 4-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that left one vehicle on its side. Officials say there were a total of 5 patients with mostly minor injuries. One patient was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Approves Over 100 Housing Units in Peshastin Despite Neighbors’ Concern
The Chelan County Hearing Examiner approved a 134-lot development in Peshastin on August 30, amidst growing concern from nearby residents. The development will be constructed on 42.1 acres on Larson Road, within Peshastin’s Urban Growth Area. This property used to be a Pear Orchard, but was recently converted to...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Transit offers free rides to youth
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Transit will offer free rides to those 18 and younger starting October 1 following approval of a state grant and from the city council. Youth passengers, or those 18 and under, just have to prove they are eligible with some form of ID to ride without fees on fixed route busing, the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and qualified Dial-A-Ride services.
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Comments / 0