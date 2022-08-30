Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
nbcrightnow.com
Naches Fire responds to multi-car crash on White Pass
WHITE PASS, Wash. - The Naches Fire Department is reminding everyone to drive carefully over the pass after responding to a multi-car crash in front of Rimrock Lake Resort on September 1. Traffic was delayed for about 45 minutes. Only minor injuries were reported. NFD wants people to drive extra...
nbcrightnow.com
US 97 near Toppenish reopens for Labor Day weekend
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has reopened the stretch of US 97 being worked on near Toppenish, just in time for Labor Day weekend travel. One mile of the highway was closed near milepost 60, south of Toppenish, to replace a blocked culvert. The culvert...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg to trim trees near power lines in September
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The City of Ellensburg Light Department is letting residents know that they will be trimming trees in and around the city beginning Monday, September, 12th. A contractor will be trimming trees for the city that could impact power lines to minimize possible outages and safety hazards. There is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Grant county experiencing 911 outages
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- Grant County is currently experiencing intermittent 911 outages. If callers can't get through in an emergency, they should call 509-762-1160.
nbcrightnow.com
Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver
YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
nbcrightnow.com
Record heat, smoke and fire danger
Hazy and hot today with areas of smoke. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-low 100s. Heat Advisory from 2-8PM A southwesterly flow is currently pushing a large smoke plume from the Cedar Creek Fire, in Oregon, north into the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin. This will result in moderate air quality today and may reduce our daytime highs in the smokiest areas. Winds become westerly overnight and this should help clear the smoke out of the region.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima sunfair parade seeking entries
YAKIMA, Wash.- The 61st annual Sunfair Parade returns to Yakima Avenue on September, 24th. Sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, the parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of 16th and Yakima Avenue. It will travel down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. Community entries for the parade are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
A volunteer firefighter said he accepted any health risks despite gear concerns if it means saving lives
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The cancer-causing chemicals that have been found in water, now can be found in firefighter gear. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or 'forever chemicals' help protect firefighters from heat and moisture because PFAS are almost impossible to break down. "It's kind of a catchphrase that's out there...
nbcrightnow.com
Wapato classified staff reach tentative agreement
Classified staff with the Wapato school district have reached a tentative agreement to start work. The agreement will be ratified on September, 12th.
nbcrightnow.com
New mental health counselors for students in middle, junior high and high school at one school district in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. -- West Valley School District has two new mental health counselors this 2022 school year. One-third of high school students said they struggled with mental health in 2021, according to the CDC. The new high school mental health counselor, Aadriana Hernandez, said her main goal is to eliminate...
Comments / 0