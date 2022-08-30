Hazy and hot today with areas of smoke. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s-low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 90s-low 100s. Heat Advisory from 2-8PM A southwesterly flow is currently pushing a large smoke plume from the Cedar Creek Fire, in Oregon, north into the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin. This will result in moderate air quality today and may reduce our daytime highs in the smokiest areas. Winds become westerly overnight and this should help clear the smoke out of the region.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO