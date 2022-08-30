Central Florida experimental artist Cabo Boing kicks off East Coast tour with Baggie in Orlando this weekend
When last we checked in with infamous Orlando-born experimental musician Brian Esser, he was celebrating his newest album issued under the moniker Cabo Boing. Well, this weekend Cabo Boing is taking the next logical step and heading out on tour — with the kickoff show happening in Orlando.
Cabo Boing and New York's Baggie are heading up the East Coast from Central Florida to New York City, and the freak scene starts here in Orlando on Saturday. The Orlando show's lineup, besides Cabo Boing and Baggie, also includes Miami's Pariuh and a who's who of local electronic fire: Mother Juno, Bacon Grease and Altar Boy.
Cabo Boing and Baggie start their quest on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. at Stardust Video & Coffee. Admission in $5 at the door.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters , and consider supporting this free publication . Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Comments / 0