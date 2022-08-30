Central Florida experimental artist Cabo Boing kicks off East Coast tour with Baggie in Orlando this weekend

Just over a week after the Orlando Museum of Art announced that previous director Dr. Luder Whitlock would come aboard as interim director of the museum, Whitlock has announced his resignation from the post. "The Board of Trustees of the Orlando Museum of Art has accepted the resignation of Interim Director Luder Whitlock," the museum shared in a statement. "As a well-known community member, Dr. Whitlock’s availability as a resource and guide to the Museum family has been very much appreciated." We can't say we blame Whitlock for his quick exit. Whoever is at the helm of the Orlando Museum of Art has their work cut out for them. The recently raided museum is staring down a crisis of credibility after its previous director appeared to put on an exhibit of questionable authenticity in the hopes of upping the museum's national profile.

